New In Anime 2024: All Upcoming Series Including Oshi No Ko Season 2 And Blue Lock Season 2

The Spring 2024 anime series are all coming to a close. But there are some great ongoing titles that you can keep watching while waiting for the Summer 2024 heavy hitters to come out on OTT platforms.

Anticipated series such as Blue Exorcist season 3, Classroom of the Elite season 3, the Maboroshi movie, and the Solo Leveling anime have all finished airing. However, you can still watch titles like My Hero Academia season 7, Demon Slayer season 4, Delicious in Dungeon, and many more while waiting for more anime movies and series to drop. Here is a list of all the great ongoing and upcoming releases you should watch.

Ongoing anime series of 2024 you should watch

One Piece: Egghead Arc (Available on Netflix)

Delicious in Dungeon (Available on Netflix)

Re: Monster (Available on Crunchyroll)

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 (Available on Crunchyroll, Netflix)

Mushoku Tensei season 2, part 2 (Available on Crunchyroll)

The Fable (Available on Disney Plus)

Kaiju No. 8 (Available on Crunchyroll)

My Hero Academia season 7 (Available on Crunchyroll, Netflix)

Demon Slayer season 4 (Available on Crunchyroll, Netflix)

Upcoming 2024 anime series and movies to look forward to

Here are some of the titles that are coming to the screens this month for you to enjoy.

Upcoming Spring 2024 releases

Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura Movie - June 6, 2024 (Netflix)

Ultraman: Rising Movie - June 14, 2024 (Netflix)

Look Back Movie - June 18, 2024, in Japan (TBA)

Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture - June 21, 2024 (Disney Plus)

Rising Impact - June 22, 2024 (Netflix)

Blue Lock: Episode Nagi Movie - June 28, 2024 (Crunchyroll)

Summer 2024 releases

Oshi no Ko season 2 - July 3, 2024 (TBA)

Advertisement

Suicide Squad Isekai - July 2024 (TBA)

Tower of God season 2 - July 2024 (Crunchyroll)

Kengan Ashura season 2 part 2 - August 2024 (Netflix)

My Hero Academia: You're Next - August 2, 2024, in Japan (TBA)

Fall 2024 releases

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft - October 10, 2024 (Netflix)

Blue Lock season 2 - October 2024 (TBC)

Dandadan - October 2024 (TBA)

Arcane Season 2 - November 2024 (Netflix)

Dragon Ball Daima - Fall 2024 (TBA)

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep - late 2024 (Netflix)

ALSO READ: My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 6: Monoma And Shinso To Divide The Villains; Spoilers From The Manga