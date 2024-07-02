New Rose Of Versailles Anime Film Teaser Unveils Premiere Window, Cast, Staff & More

A new teaser trailer for MAPPA’s anime movie, The Rose of Versailles was released on the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle on July 2, 2024. In the teaser, the main cast and staff members of the series were revealed. Additionally, details for the release window were also confirmed.

The Rose of Versailles is based on the Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Riyoko Ikeda. As of 2022, over 23 million copies of the manga have been sold worldwide. The manga was originally serialized from 1972 to 1973, but it was the re-release from 2013 to 2018 that spearheaded its popularity.

Here’s everything else you need to know about the anime film.

The Rose of Versailles release date

In the teaser released on July 2, 2024, it was confirmed that The Rose of Versailles will premiere in early 2025. An official release date was not released, but we expect the movie to hit the theatres in Japan in early 2025.

Along with the teaser, a key visual showcasing Marie Antoinette and Oscar François de Jarjayes – 2 of the main characters, was released. The teaser also revealed some of the cast and the voice actors.

The Rose of Versailles cast & characters

Aya Hirano and Miyuki Sawashiro voice the main characters, Marie and Oscar, respectively. Toshiyuki Toyonaga and Kazuki Kato are cast as André Grandier and Hans Axel von Fersen. We expect details on the rest of the characters and their voice actors in the upcoming months.

The film which is being produced by Mappa is being directed by Ai Yoshimura while Tomoko Konparu is responsible for the script. Mariko Oka is designing the characters while Hiroyuki Sawano and Kohta Yamamoto are composing the music.

The Rose of Versailles plot

As per the manga, The Rose of Versailles is a historical drama set in France during the years preceding the French Revolution. The main focus is on two women, Marie Antoinette who is set to be the Queen of France, and Oscar François de Jarjayes, the Royal Guard.

Apart from this, further details are under wraps for now, but we do expect a similar adaption as per the manga. Stay tuned for more details on The Rose of Versailles.

