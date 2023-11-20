Noragami Chapter 109: Finale release date, where to read, recap, and more

As Noragami draws near its conclusion, fans eagerly anticipate the release of Chapter 109, the final installment of this captivating manga series. This chapter holds the key to resolving the aftermath of Yato's heartbreaking decision to transform Hiyori into a Shinki. As we await the finale, let's delve into the latest developments and explore the possibilities of how Noragami will conclude with its 109th chapter.

Noragami Chapter 109: Release date and where to read

The chapters of Noragami are released monthly in the Gekkan Shounen Magazine. Issue 2023-12 brought out the second part of chapter 108. Now, the next chapter is only lined up for a release. Thus, Noragami Chapter 109 will be released on January 6, 2024. We will be sure to update this section with more details as they come.

What to expect next?

After turning Hiyori into a Shinki, Yato would feel very heavy-hearted about his choice. He's determined to find a way to make Hiyori human again, so he might go on a tough journey to figure it out. Yukine, being super loyal, could join him on this quest.

As they face challenges in the Far Shore and deal with strong enemies, there's a chance they might find a way to bring back Hiyori's human self. Yato might discover a hidden divine secret that could be the key to fixing what happened to Hiyori.

Noragami Chapter 109: Previous chapter recap

The title of Noragami Chapter 108 was 'Yatogami.' In this chapter, we see that on the Near Shore, Takemikazuchi despairs as the world faces overwhelming chaos. Yato slices the Word, causing a sharp sound, and the destructive forces recede. The child locked in safety by Daikoku and Kofuku is restored. Yukine, now human, finds Hiyori transformed into Yato's shinki.

Distraught, Yato realizes he can't speak her name again. Father laughs in defeat. Yukine, in wolf form, leaves as Yato mourns Hiyori's vessel. Determined not to destroy the world, Yato honors Hiyori's protection. We then see that Yukine locates Hiyori's body, and pleads with Yato to save her. Yato, recalling miracles, gazes skyward holding Hiyori's vessel.

In Noragami Chapter 108, sadness and hope intertwine. Yukine's plea leads to a desperate move—Yato transforms Hiyori into a Shinki, ending her human existence. This marks the poignant conclusion of the Noragami manga, revealing Yato's enduring commitment and the sacrifices made for those he cares about. At last, it will be interesting to see what this grave battle brings to the table in the near future. We will be sure to update this section with relevant defails as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

