Okinawa de Suki ni Natta Ko ga Hogen Sugite Tsura Sugiru Anime: New Cast, Opening Song & More

Okinawa de Suki ni Natta Ko ga Hogen Sugite Tsura Sugiru, a rom-com anime, has announced a January 2025 broadcast. The series will feature a regional focus, with Etsuko Kozakura voicing Oki Memo Shisha, Tarusuke Shingaki providing narration, and HY rock band composing the opening song. The series will be broadcasted in January 2025. The series is set to be a hit in Okinawa.

Okinawa de Suki ni Natta Ko ga Hogen Sugite Tsura Sugiru reveals new cast members

The staff for the television anime adaptation of Egumi Sora's Okinawa de Suki ni Natta Ko ga Hōgen Sugite Tsurasugiru revealed two new cast members, the opening theme song artist, an advance cut video, and the anime's January 2025 premiere.nThe anime's staff also revealed an original visual to commemorate the anime's premiere announcement, featuring its two female protagonists and the anime's PR ambassador VTuber Ui Nema.

The newly announced cast includes Etsuko Kozakura as Oki Memo Shisha, a character based from Okinawa's ancient lion statue used to ward off evil spirits. It is in charge of introducing Okinawa in the series. The anime's main cast is as follows:

Teruaki Nakamura voiced by Takeo Otsuka

Hina Kyan voiced by Akari Kito

Kana Higa voiced by Fairouz Ai

Tarusuke Shingaki will serve as the series' narrator. The four-piece band HY from the city Uruma in Okinawa are in charge of the anime's opening theme song.

Advertisement

A brief about Okinawa de Suki ni Natta Ko ga Hogen Sugite Tsura Sugiru

Written and illustrated by Egumi Sora, Okinawa de Suki ni Natta Ko ga Hōgen Sugite Tsurasugiru began serialization in Shinchosha's Kurage Bunch manga website on January 10, 2020. The first volume was released on July 9, 2020. It has been collected in eight tankōbon volumes as of February 8, 2024.

Okinawa de Suki ni Natta Ko ga Hougen Sugite Tsura Sugiru has been published on the Kurage Bunch web manga platform since January 2020. The series' synopsis reads as such:

"I, Teruaki Nakamura, transferred to Okinawa and fell in love with a girl… but I can't understand her dialect. Thankfully, Higa-san is always helping me out with translations.

A cross-cultural romance that's a wee-bit different begins on the southern island!"

The romantic comedy manga centers on a boy named Teruaki Nakamura, who transferred from Tokyo to Okinawa. There, he finds a girl that he likes named Hina Kyan. But Teruaki is having a hard time understanding Hina's Okinawan dialect. Hina's friend Kana Higa always helps Teruaki and translates the dialect for him. But what he doesn't know is that Kana secretly likes him.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 3: Release Date, Where to Watch, What to Expect & More