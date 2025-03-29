Once Upon A Witch's Death Episode 1: Introducing Meg Raspberry; Release Date, Where To Watch And More

Based on the light novel written by Saka, Once Upon a Witch's Death is an upcoming fantasy slice-of-life anime. The series was first published in October 2019, later debuting as a manga illustrated by Kenu Amearare in March 2023.

But first, what is Once Upon a Witch's Death about?

Once Upon a Witch's Death follows Meg, a young apprentice witch. The story sees her receive devastating news on her 17th birthday – she has only one year left to live due to a powerful curse.

Her mentor, the Eternal Witch Faust, explains that the only way to break it is by gathering 1000 tears of joy to nurture a seed of life. The anime will see Meg set out on her quest while making use of her magic to bring comfort to those around her, while also treasuring every fleeting moment that comes by.

Once Upon a Witch's Death Episode 1 release date and where to read

Once Upon a Witch's Death Episode 1 will be premiering on Japanese television at 11:30 pm JST on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. While the anime will first air in Japan, global streaming will follow, with some countries potentially receiving the episode on April 2. The release time will vary by region and time zone.

In Japan, the show will be available on AT-X, Tokyo MX, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, BS11, and streaming platforms like Abema and d Anime Store. Crunchyroll will stream Once Upon a Witch's Death Episode 1 globally with English subtitles immediately after the Japanese broadcast.

Expected plot of Once Upon a Witch's Death Episode 1

The first episode is titled The Witch with One Year to Live. It will introduce Meg Raspberry, who resides in Lapis Town. On her 17th birthday, Faust will reveal the curse that limits her lifespan to a single year. She will initially be disheartened by the near-impossible task of collecting 1000 joyful tears.

Once Upon a Witch's Death Episode 1 will then see Meg encounter a girl whose mother remains in an unending slumber. The episode will explore Meg’s magical abilities and her mentor’s wisdom. It will also have brief introductions to key side characters while keeping the focus on Meg’s looming fate.

