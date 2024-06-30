Once Upon A Witch's Death Unveils 2025 Release Window With New PV; Deets

The Japanese light novel series, Once Upon A Witch’s Death (Aru Majo ga Shinu Made) is getting its own anime series. The light novel series written and illustrated by Chorefuji began publication as a web novel from October 2019 to August 2022 on Kakuyomu.

Later in 2023, a manga series illustrated by Kenu Amearare began serialization in ASCII Media Works’ Dengeki Comic Regulus. The anime series will be produced by Studio EMT Squared and will premiere in 2025.

Studio EMT’s most recent work is ‘Train to the End of the World’. Here’s everything else you need to know about Once Upon A Witch’s Death.

Once Upon A Witch’s Death to debut in 2025

Atsushi Nigorikawa will be directing the series. Yuki Shizuku will be responsible for the character design, while Keiichirō Ōchi will be overseeing the scripts. Kadokawa recently streamed a promotional video that confirmed the anime adaptation. The release date has not been revealed as of now but the anime will be coming out in 2025.

In the promo video, Meg Raspberry and Faust share the limelight, as they both are the main characters in the novel series. After the announcement, the official website and X account were also launched.

Yoshino Aoyama voices Meg Raspberry, whereas Faust is voiced by Yoshiko Sakakibara. Yoshino is known for voicing Hitori Gotō in Bocchi the Rock! Veteran Yoshiko is popular for multiple roles, one of them being the narrator in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Advertisement

Once Upon A Witch’s Death Plot

In the novel, Meg when she turns 17 learns that she is cursed, and has only a year to live. Her mentor, the Eternal Witch Faust tells her that the only way to break the curse is to grow a seed of life.

Where does one find the seed of life you ask? Well to get the seed, she must collect 1000 tears of joy, of course, easier said than done. Thus begins Meg’s journey who travels far lands to fulfil her quest.

Once Upon A Witch’s Death is all set to premiere in 2025.

ALSO READ: I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class Anime Adaptation Announced with First Visual