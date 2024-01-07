One Piece anime Egghead Arc: Where to stream the new arc online? Is it on Netflix, Crunchyroll, or Prime?

Fans will be delighted to know that Netflix has recently confirmed not only the streaming of the latest One Piece arc, the Egghead Arc, but also the production of an exciting new project. After enjoying the success of the One Piece Live-Action, the content giant certainly wants to bank on the banner of One Piece. Here is all you need to know about the streaming of One Piece Egghead Island Arc.

One Piece Egghead Island arc comes to Netflix

Starting January 13, 2024, Netflix will exclusively stream episodes from the Egghead Arc, marking the inception of the Final Saga in the almost 25-year-long anime series. The Egghead Arc began its journey on January 7, 2024, with the release of episode 1089, airing on local Japanese channels every Sunday and later accessible on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

Netflix's decision to broadcast the Egghead Arc, despite not hosting all preceding arcs, adds an element of surprise and fuels anticipation for potential releases of other arcs in the future. The Egghead Arc, signaling the onset of the Final Saga, promises gripping narratives and intense developments in the world of One Piece. The decision by Netflix to exclusively air this arc follows their recent collaboration with the series, having previously released the Marineford arc.

While details about the entire schedule remain speculative, fans can expect episodes to be accessible shortly after their official airing, offering a convenient and binge-worthy viewing experience.

One Piece remake updates

On the other hand, Netflix has unveiled plans for an ambitious remake of the East Blue Saga, titled The One Piece, produced by the renowned Wit Studio. The announcement, made during Jump Festa 2024, brings a fresh perspective to the classic series and aims to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Toei Animation's original adaptation.

