One Piece anime enters the Final Saga after finishing Wano Country Arc with Kaido’s defeat

With One Piece concluding Episode 1081 this week, the Red Hair Pirates also decide to pursue One Piece's treasure. Post this, Episode 1082 pushes the anime into the Final Saga of the series. This is the part that contains many arcs that bring the team closer to the treasure of One Piece. With this, both the anime and the manga are officially in the same arc now, that is the Egghead Island arc. Here is what the Egghead Arc is all about.

What is the Final Saga all about?

The Final Saga of One Piece delves into a world in chaos, emerging from the ashes of the Levely, the high-stakes Raid on Onigashima, and the tragic annihilation of Lulusia Kingdom. These cataclysmic events trigger global unrest and push the world closer to the brink of an anticipated global conflict. Amid this turmoil, the Straw Hat Pirates chart a course for Egghead, a mysterious island concealing dark enigmas.

Egghead, also known as the Future Island, forms the backdrop for a gripping narrative centered around Dr. Vegapunk, a brilliant scientist. As the Straw Hat Pirates reach this enigmatic locale, they become embroiled in political machinations, espionage, and assassination plots. The World Government, privy to Vegapunk's research into the enigmatic Void Century, dispatches the ruthless CP0 to eliminate him.

What unfolds is a tale rife with treachery, tension, and audacious escapes, ultimately culminating in a dramatic Marine siege. The Final Saga promises to astonish and stands as a pivotal, action-packed chapter in the One Piece saga.

One Piece Episode 1082 Release date and streaming details

One Piece Episode 1082 is scheduled for release on November 5, 2023. In this episode, fans can expect the culmination of the intense battle with Admiral Ryokugyu, following the epic confrontation between Luffy and Kaido in Wano. The episode will air at 9:30 a.m. Japanese Standard Time (JST) and will be simulcast on Crunchyroll on November 4 at 7:00 p.m.

Pacific Time (PDT), 9:00 p.m. Central Time (CT), and 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time (EST) in the U.S., with the UK release at 3:00 a.m. British Summer Time (BST). English dub viewers will have to wait for Funimation's premiere. We will be sure to update this section as soon as there is any more details on this. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

