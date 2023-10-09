One Piece Chapter 1095: No break week! First Spoiler, release date, and everything we know so far

Updates on the next chapter of One Piece have started to pour in. And with this, the first piece of good news that arrives on the screens is that there is no break in the release of the next one. This means that in a matter of a week, a new chapter of OP will be on our screens. Not only this, but the first piece of spoiler has also come out, suggesting that this chapter might not be as celebratory as the ones that we had been seeing. Here is what we know about One Piece Chapter 1095 so far!

One Piece Chapter 1095: First spoiler OUT!

Both MangaPlus and Viz Media have mentioned the final release schedule of the next chapter. With this, the first spoiler on the next outing takes a look at the theme of the new storyline. The leaker that goes by the name of Pewpiece, on X, released the first leak, writing, 'Oda is cooking! Peak chapter and sad to be honest.' This suggests that the storyline is going to touch a peak moment and a big collision is expected to take place.

As we saw in the last one, the storyline of Franky will take up a major portion of the pages. While fighting Saturn, a lot might be lost. One Piece has actively stayed away from death, but something sad is sure to come out of this fight. Ace might as well come up in order to perform a sacrifice for Luffy. On the other hand, the Devil Fruit abilities of Saturn will also be discovered in detail. Here is what the release details of the next chapter are!

One Piece Chapter 1095: Release date and where to read

With the spoiler cycle finally beginning, the new storyline sure seems to be standing on a sadder side. But One Piece Chapter 1095 will come out this week without a break. The final release date of the chapter is October 15, 2023, as updated by Manga Plus and Viz Media. All relevant updates on this will be mentioned as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

