One Piece Chapter 1097 Spoilers: Will Kuma reject Ginny's proposal? Release date, where to read, and more

After Ginny and Kuma's escape, the story will take a significant time jump, unveiling major developments in the plot going forward. This is when the existence of God Valley will be called into question. The spoilers of the next chapter are out in the public domain. And, here is everything we know about One Piece Chapter 1097 so far!

One Piece Chapter 1097: Release date and where to read

The final release date of the next One Piece outing, One Piece Chapter 1097, is November 5, 2023. All the chapters of the manga will be found only on the official pages of Viz Media, and Manga Plus. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as it becomes available.

Spoilers of Chapter 1097

The translated spoilers of the next chapter have made their way to the internet. As per the spoilers on Reddit, we know that the title of the next chapter will be 'Ginny.' This episode will start eight years after the God Valley Incident, in the Sorbet Kingdom, Kuma, now a 17-year-old pastor, used his "Miracle Hand" to alleviate the elderly's pain. Ginny will be admired for her compassion but will remain frustrated with the heartless King Bekori.

Kuma will continue to absorb their suffering weekly, containing it within a paw bubble. Five years later, Ginny will propose, but Kuma will decline due to his parents' tragic history. They will discuss Dragon's Revolutionary Army, and Kuma will dream of saving lives at sea. Two admirers of Ginny will deliver fish, concealing their affections.

In a future event, Kuma will challenge the king's oppression, landing him in jail. The Freedom Army, led by Dragon and Ivankov, will liberate them, forming the Revolutionary Army. Ginny will join, and Dragon will seek support to overthrow oppressive rulers. Kuma, dedicated to justice, will stand by Dragon. Ginny will lead the East Army. In Revolutionary Army HQ, a concerning report will arrive: Ginny's kidnapping by an unexpected foe.

One Piece Chapter 1097: Previous chapter recap

The title of One Piece Chapter 1096 was 'Kumachi.' In this episode, we see that it was the idea of the World Nobles to start a hunting competition that ultimately led the Roger Pirates and the Rock Pirates to get involved in the activity. Thus, the well-known God Valley Incident took place in the lore of the series.

During the hunt, it was revealed that Linlin had stolen a devil fruit, the Nikyu Nikyu no Mi. Kuma was the one who originally stole this fruit, which he later consumed. By the chapter's end, readers learn Kuma used his newfound abilities to escape and is now dissatisfied with Ginny, as the two are no longer bound together by a master.

With this, the next chapter will take a look at how Kuma and Ginny will face troubles in their newfound happiness and freedom.

