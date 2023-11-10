One Piece Chapter 1098: Eiichiro Oda's note on incomplete chapter, spoilers, release date, where to read and more

The series of events after the kidnapping of Ginny will continue in the next outing of One Piece. The spoilers of One Piece Chapter 1098 have made their way to the internet and the fans are looking forward to seeing Kuma and Ginny's story in their free life. However, in the midst of this, Eiichiro Oda has something to mention about an incomplete chapter. Here is everything to know about the next one!

One Piece Chapter 1098: Release date and where to read

The final release date of One Piece Chapter 1098 is November 12, 2023. All the chapters of the manga will be found only on the official pages of Viz Media and MangaPlus. We will be sure to update this section with relevant intel as they come.

Reason behind the incomplete release

It is through the translated spoilers of the chapter that we know that the next chapter will have some incomplete drawings and sketches in the final version. Eiichiro Oda has added a page with an apology note for the same. In the note, it is mentioned that Chapter 1098 will be released unfinished, marking the first time in the series' history. Though the chapter is entirely readable with all vignettes and text, some pages lack completed drawings, featuring sketches and unfinished details.

Spoilers of the next chapter

The spoilers of the next chapter have made their way to Reddit and other discussion threads and forums. From this, we know that the title of the next outing will be 'Birth of Bonney.' The outing will start with Ginny's kidnapping, only to show that she is now the wife of Tenryuubito. As a result of this, the World Government will commence an attack on the Revolutionary Army. This is where the fans will witness the birth of Ginny's first child, Bonney.

However, the story takes a somber turn as Ginny succumbs to the rare "Sapphire Scale" disease, leading to her release. Heartbroken, Kuma raises Bonney, who also shows signs of the same ailment. Even though there was hope that the child might survive, she would only get worse through the days. The chapter will then come to a close with the former Sorbet King, Bekori, returning and causing chaos, pleading for Kuma's help.

One Piece Chapter 1098: Previous chapter recap

The title of One Piece Chapter 1097 was 'Ginny.' This chapter starts as we see that eight years have already passed since the God Valley incident. We see that Kuma, now 17, used his healing powers in Sorbet Kingdom, but the new tyrant king, Bekori, prioritized pleasing the World Nobles over caring for his people. Kuma secretly absorbed the pain and sickness he removed from others, causing Ginny, his friend, great concern.

Advertisement

Despite this, Kuma found joy in helping people. Ginny proposed, but Kuma, fearing his lineage, declined. They discussed the Freedom Fighters opposing oppressive regimes. Trouble brewed when Kuma demanded the release of kidnapped citizens, leading to imprisonment. Sorbet Kingdom split, with the north favored and the south dubbed the "Lawless Area." The Freedom Fighters, led by Dragon and Ivankov, intervened, toppling Bekori and his cruel policies.

Kuma, Ginny, and others joined the rebellion. The Revolutionary Army emerged, fighting for justice. Dragon, a former Marine, sought to help people, and Kuma pledged loyalty. Eight years later, Ginny, now a Captain, encountered Kuma's division but faced capture, alerting Dragon to a new crisis. With this, the quest of freeing Ginny will lead the way in the next chapter. At last, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel on the world of pop culture and anime.

ALSO READ: 6 Anime to watch if you are a beginner; Do not miss Death Note, Demon Slayer, and Attack on Titan