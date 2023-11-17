One Piece Chapter 1099: On break this week; new release date, where to read, recap and more

The story of Bonney and Kuma and disappearance of the Island continued in the last chapter. With this, the next one is also continuing, as we see Kuma's struggle to help his friend. The next chapter is on a break this week, pushing it's release and the spoilers by a week. Here is everything we know about the next outing so far!

One Piece Chapter 1099: Release date and where to read

The new One Piece chapter will not be releasing this week. The manga is on a short break, leaving the spoilers to be pushed by a week as well. Thus, the final release date of One Piece Chapter 1099 will be November 27, 2023. All chapters of the manga will be found only on the official pages of Viz Media and Manga Plus.

What to expect next?

In the upcoming chapter, the narrative is likely to take a poignant turn as Kuma grapples with the harsh reality of Bonney's incurable condition, "Sapphire Scales." The emotional weight of this revelation may lead Kuma to embark on a desperate quest for a solution, perhaps seeking out unconventional methods or alternative sources of healing. The tension in Sorbet Kingdom escalates with the erratic actions of Bekori, whose madness threatens the vulnerable population.

Kuma, torn between caring for Bonney and the duty to protect the kingdom, may find himself facing difficult choices. Meanwhile, Bonney, unaware of the severity of her illness, continues to harbor hope for a cure by her tenth birthday. The chapter may unfold as a poignant exploration of love, sacrifice, and the relentless pursuit of hope amid challenging circumstances.

One Piece Chapter 1099: Previous chapter recap

The title of One Piece Chapter 1098 was 'Bonney's Birth.' In this chapter, the panels began with the scene of the aftermath of the Tumi uprising in South Blue, Kuma, a member of the Revolutionary Army, learns that Ginny, his beloved comrade, was forced into marriage with a World Noble. Ginny contacts the army, revealing her illness, leading Kuma to abandon his duties to care for her daughter, Bonney.

Tragically, Bonney inherits the same incurable disease that claimed her mother's life. Kuma quits the army, dedicating himself to Bonney's well-being. Believing a cure is possible, Kuma keeps the grim truth from Bonney, who eagerly anticipates her tenth birthday, thinking it will bring a cure. However, as Kuma faces this heartbreaking reality, a new threat arises in Sorbet Kingdom, adding another layer of complexity to their already challenging lives.

