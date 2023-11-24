One Piece Chapter 1099: Spoilers OUT; release date, where to read, recap and more

Kuma seems to be having trouble in the Sorbet Kingdom. After deciding to take up Bonney, he became the pacifier for the Kingdom. The full spoilers of the next One Piece chapter are released in the public domain. Thus, without taking much of your time, here is everything to know about the upcoming outing, One Piece Chapter 1099.

One Piece Chapter 1099: Release date and where to read

The final release date of One Piece Chapter 1099 will be November 26, 2023. All the chapters of the manga will be found only on the official pages of Viz Media and Manga Plus. We will be sure to update this section as soon as there is any more intel on this.

Spoilers: What to expect next?

As per the newly-released spoilers, the title of One Piece chapter 1099 will be 'Pacifist.' The spoilers suggest that Kuma faces accusations of tyranny in the Sorbet Kingdom and confronts the threat of former king Bekori. A dramatic showdown sees Kuma sinking a Marine fleet, prompting his decision to leave the kingdom. Entrusting the Sorbet Kingdom to King Bulldog, Kuma takes Bonney on a quest to cure her mysterious illness.

Meanwhile, Bonney accidentally consumes the "Toshi Toshi no Mi," transforming into her adult form. Expressing her desire to become a pirate like her father, she resides in the Sorbet Kingdom castle under Conney's care. Driven by a commitment to save Bonney, Kuma's global journey turns him into a feared pirate.

The narrative converges with Kuma reuniting with Dragon and the Revolutionary Commanders, leading to Belo Betty seeking permission to command the East Army. The chapter concludes on Egghead Island, where Vegapunk offers a potential cure for Bonney, intertwining their fates in creating the "Pacifistas." Saint Saturn's hidden agenda adds intrigue, leaving readers eager for the next chapter's developments.

One Piece Chapter 1099: Previous chapter recap

The title of Chapter 1098 of One Piece was 'Bonney's Birth.' In this chapter, it was for the first time that Kuma learned about Ginny's kidnapping and what happened after. She was forced to marry one of the World Nobel after getting abducted. Once she had contracted a disease, the Nobel let her go and she contacted the revolutionary army. Just as she had said her goodbyes to them, she passed away.

The story was particularly heartbreaking for Kuma. Next up, Kuma decided to take her daughter Bonney, and raise her as his own. However, the daughter also contracted the same disease at the age of five. In the final act of the chapter, we see that Bekori was attempting to cause trouble within the Sorbet Kingdom once again. And this time, things look pretty serious for him.

Advertisement

All relevant updates will be mentioned in this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel.

ALSO READ: One Piece: Top 5 characters ranked by their likability