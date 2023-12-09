One Piece Chapter 1101: Final Spoilers OUT; release date, where to read, plot, and more

The letter to Bonney will continue in the next chapter of One Piece. And as the heartwarming narration of Kuma's story plays out, Bonney will be more than happy to wait for him to come back. The spoilers of One Piece Chapter 1101 have come out in the public domain. Here is everything to know about the next outing of One Piece.

One Piece Chapter 1101: Release date and where to read

The final release date of the next chapter will be December 11, 2023. All the chapters of the manga will be found only on the official pages of Viz Media and Manga Plus. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.

Final Spoilers: What to expect next?

The translated spoilers of the next chapter have already come out on Reddit. From that, we know that the title of One Piece Chapter 1101 will be 'Dear Bonney.' The chapter begins with a glimpse into Kuma's past, recalling his observations of Dragon's interest in a certain boy during a trip to Goa Kingdom. Returning to the present, the narrative centers on Kuma's departure from Dawn Island after receiving a call from the World Government.

Meanwhile, Luffy, unaware of Kuma's chilling presence, continues honing his Gum-Gum Battle Axe technique. The story unfolds with Kuma's letters to Bonney, expressing his love and detailing the incredible islands they will explore together. However, back in Sorbet Kingdom, Alpha intercepts and destroys all of Kuma's heartfelt letters, leaving Bonney eagerly waiting in vain.

As time progresses, Bonney celebrates her 9th birthday, longing for Kuma's messages. The revelation that Alpha and the medical team are World Government agents prompts Conney and the people of Sorbet Kingdom to plan Bonney's daring escape. The chapter climaxes with an epic moment as Bonney, fueled by determination and recalling Kuma's words about Luffy, unleashes her attack "Distortion Future" to break free and embark on a journey that challenges the era of pirates.

One Piece Chapter 1101: Previous chapter recap

One Piece Chapter 1100 was titled 'Thank You, Bonney.' This chapter starts in a chilly lab, Kizaru complains about the cold as Dr. Vegapunk shares ambitious plans. However, Kizaru warns about surveillance, leading to revelations about Kuma's fate. Saturn, negotiating for clone soldiers, imposes conditions on Kuma: Warlord membership, cyborg transformation, and relinquishing free will.

Dr. Vegapunk protests, but Kuma accepts for Bonney's sake. Bonney's treatment spans six months, and Kuma's cyborg process requires two years. Saturn dictates that Bonney remains a hostage post-cure. Kuma, promising not to contact Bonney, conceals the truth. In the lab, they bond with the scientists. Post-treatment success, Kuma leaves for Sorbet.

Bonney excitedly shares her recovery news. Kuma departs, pledging letters. A CP8 nurse, Alpha, ensures compliance. Kuma's Warlord role baffles the Revolutionaries. Unbeknownst to Bonney, Kuma follows World Government orders, writing optimistic letters from mysterious locations. His next destination: Foosha Village, unaware of a new government command. All relevant updates will be mentioned in this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel on the same.

