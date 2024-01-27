One Piece Chapter 1105: Release Date, Where to Read, What To Expect And More

As the heart-wrenching events on Egghead Island unfold, One Piece Chapter 1105 will emerge as a pivotal installment in the series, poised to reveal the aftermath of the series’ third Buster Call. The suspense is mounting as time runs out, with the Straw Hats and Vegapunks facing a treacherous escape. Dive in and discover all the juicy details we have on the highly anticipated upcoming chapter.

Release Date And Where To Read

Chapter 1105 is set to release at the stroke of midnight on Monday, January 29, 2024, in Japan leaving fans on the edge of their seats for the impending chaos. This creates a Sunday morning release window for the majority of international fans, on January 28, 2024, as release times can vary according to the time zone.

To stay up-to-date, fans can access the chapter through official channels, such as Viz Media's website, Shueisha's MANGAPlus website, and Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app. While the former two offer a free reading experience for selected issues, the latter provides a comprehensive subscription-based service.

What to Expect Next?

Despite the lack of verified spoiler information, the official release details provide a glimmer of certainty amid the impending chaos.

With a focus on survival, the chapter is anticipated to highlight the Straw Hats' efforts to evade the impending destruction of Egghead Island. Luffy’s disappearance makes for another layer of mystery, leaving the readers in suspense about his whereabouts and fate, as well as answering an important question – Has he gotten his food?

As the Buster Call unfolds, the arc is expected to shift between various perspectives, including Saint Saturn and Admiral Kizaru planning their pursuit of the Straw Hats. The chapter might provide updates on ongoing conflicts, such as Rob Lucci versus Roronoa Zoro, with the looming peril of the Buster Call influencing their strategies.

Nico Robin's storyline is predicted to be particularly intense, showcasing the emotional impact of yet another Buster Call. As the Straw Hats make final preparations for their escape, readers can anticipate a blend of tension, determination, and moments of camaraderie.

Chapter 1104 Recap

In the previous chapter, the narrative took a dramatic turn with Saint Jaygarcia Saturn's initiation of a Buster Call on Egghead Island, sealing its fate. The chaos ensued, and as Saint Saturn is about to finish off Bonney, Bartholomew Kuma makes a surprise entry and saves her. Dr Vegapunk notes that this could be possible due to the power of love.

Later, with Kuma attacking Saturn, the Vegapunks regain their freedom and begin their counter-attack. The Straw Hats prepare for a desperate retreat to the Labo-Phase. Bonney's emotional reunion with her father added another layer to the unfolding events, but the looming threat of the Buster Call initiated by Saturn cemented the island's destruction.

For more information and spoilers about the latest One Piece manga chapters, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.