One Piece Chapter 1110: Gorosei vs Gear 5; Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

As the series heads for a break following the gripping cliffhanger in Chapter 1109, fans are eagerly awaiting any spoilers on the upcoming issue. However, as of now, there are no verifiable spoilers of the latest chapter. Nonetheless, fans can rely on the verified official release information for Chapter 1110 here, as well as the speculated expected plot and more.

Release date and where to read

One Piece Chapter 1110 is scheduled to be released on Monday, March 18, 2024, at 12 AM JST according to the official MANGA Plus website. The chapter will be available for international fans on Sunday morning local time, with a few exceptions.

Readers can access One Piece Chapter 1110 through official sources such as Viz Media's website, Shueisha's MANGA Plus website, or Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app. While the former two platforms offer free access to the first and latest three chapters of a series, the latter requires a paid subscription for full series access.

Expected plot

In One Piece Chapter 1110, fans can anticipate an electrifying showdown as Luffy confronts the formidable Five Elders, employing his Advanced Conqueror's Haki in a challenging battle. With Dorry and Brogy likely to offer backup, the stage is set for a thrilling three versus five war against the Elders. As Luffy strategizes an escape plan from Egghead, he must balance staying behind to confront the Elders while ensuring the safety of his crew and Vegapunk.

Advertisement

With Vegapunk's announcement imminent, Saturn's summoning of the remaining Elders to Egghead intensifies the impending conflict. One Piece Chapter 1110 is also expected to delve into the Devil Fruit forms of the Five Elders, revealing their monstrous transformations and their true power. Given Saturn's Ushi Oni form and status as one of the world's strongest individuals, it's likely that the other Elders will also manifest their formidable Devil Fruit abilities. This chapter promises to be captivating as it explores the Elders' transformations, offering fans insight into their deepest forms.

One Piece Chapter 1109 recap

One Piece Chapter 1109 opened with a captivating new cover story, unveiling Onigashima's surprising descent to Ancient Wano. Transitioning into the main narrative, the chapter delved into the continuation of Dr. Vegapunk's mysterious message, which hijacked Marine communications and compelled Transponder Snails to broadcast it. Dr. Vegapunk, through the message, granted a brief window of 10 minutes for listeners to set up Visual Transponder Snails, while Saint Jaygarcia Saturn engaged in telepathic communication with the Gorosei. It was revealed that Dr. Vegapunk was confirmed deceased, leading the Gorosei to speculate about a Dead Man's Switch activating the message. Additionally, they deduced that the signal originated from the Labo-Phase on Egghead.

Meanwhile, individuals worldwide prepared for Dr. Vegapunk's message, including a significant glimpse of Monkey D. Dragon in Kamabakka Queendom, reflecting on Shaka's ominous premonition of his demise earlier in the arc. Returning to Egghead, Luffy unleashed a new technique dubbed Booming Dawn Cymbal against Saturn and Kizaru, expressing frustration over his inability to harm Saturn. Utilizing this move, Luffy managed to flatten them like paper and sent them hurtling away. While Kizaru found himself on a Marine ship, Saturn, resembling a boomerang, swiftly returned to assail Luffy once more. The chapter concluded with Saturn receiving instructions to summon the other Gorosei to Egghead, coinciding with the emergence of four enigmatic magic circles emitting ominous black smoke, hinting at escalating confrontations and revelations to come.

Advertisement

Keep up with Pinkvilla for more updates on the catastrophe on Egghead Island in One Piece.