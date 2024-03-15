One Piece Chapter 1110 SPOILERS Out: Dorry And Brogy To The Rescue; Learn More

After a week-long hiatus built intense anticipation among fans, One Piece chapter 1110, slated for release on Monday, March 18, promises to deliver answers to the burning questions left lingering from the previous chapter's gripping cliffhanger. As fans excitedly await further developments on Egghead Island, where Saint Saturn has summoned the rest of the Five Elders, a trusted source has leaked the entire summary of the upcoming chapter. This leak assures readers that action-packed sequences await, despite the chapter's relatively short length of 17 pages.

Readers can anticipate intense battles, transformative moments, and the unveiling of new techniques, all accompanied by captivating double-page spreads. The Awakened forms of the characters are poised to be visually stunning, adding to the urgency of the situation as the Marines gain unexpected momentum. One Piece chapter 1110 is sure to leave fans on the edge of their seats, so here are all the spoilers we have on the chapter.

Spoilers of One Piece Chapter 1110

One Piece Chapter 1110, titled Falling Stars, begins with a cover illustration of Yamato and Momonosuke overlooking Wanokuni from the Flower Capital castle. The chapter begins with various characters reacting to the ominous black lightning, including Vice Admiral Bluegrass, Bonney, Franky, and Atlas, as chaos ensues with Giants and Pacifistas wreaking havoc on Marine ships.

In Mary Geoise, the Five Elders' room stands deserted, save for a colossal burning magical circle before their seats. Meanwhile, Vegapunk leisurely sips Vega-coffee as the countdown to his global message continues. Four immense shadows emerge from the magical circles surrounding Saturn, leaving Luffy stunned. A double-page spread reveals the Five Elders in their beast-awakened forms, exuding dark flaming smoke as they confront Luffy.

Each Elder manifests their formidable powers, embodying mythical creatures: Saturn as a ‘Gyūki,’ Mars as an ‘Itsumade,’ Warcury as a ‘Houki,’ Nusjuro as a ‘Bakotsu,’ and Ju Peter as a ‘Sandworm.’ Nusjuro employs his hybrid form to swiftly dispatch Pacifistas using frozen slashes, halting their rampage. Meanwhile, Mars assaults Labophase, though the barrier remains intact. Ju Peter burrows underground as Usopp erects a bamboo barrier around the Thousand Sunny.

Sanji urges a swift escape, prompting Jinbe to intercept Zoro and Lucci's duel. Zoro swiftly counters Lucci's Shugan: Madara with his Santouryuu - Kokoba: Madaragari, decisively defeating Lucci. Meanwhile, Luffy confronts the Five Elders, only to be ensnared by Ju Peter's sudden emergence. However, Dorry and Brogy arrive just in time, unleashing their devastating Taiyou Noko attack to liberate Luffy from Ju Peter's grasp.

In an exhilarating finale, Dorry and Brogy reunite with Luffy. With the Giants' intervention, Luffy finds himself freed from imminent danger.

As the chapter draws to a close, the anticipation mounts with the promise of further exhilarating developments. With no break scheduled for the following week, fans eagerly await the continuation of this epic saga.

