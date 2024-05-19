One Piece Chapter 1114: What Is The Forewarned Atomic Threat Over Everyone? EXPLAINED

This article contains spoilers for the One Piece Anime.

Dr. Vegapunk has, till now, been the central character of the Final Saga of One Piece. Not only did the mad scientist reveal secrets about the World Government and tell the world that a devastating flood was imminent, but he also started to talk about the Void Century and Joy Boy.

However, another interesting part of the story that some of the fans have pointed out is something that Vegapunk did not say but created. His creation, the Mother Flame, might be an atomic threat.

What is the Mother Flame?

Dr. Vegapunk, who had worked for the World Government before, is the proud inventor of many things. But standing proud amongst them is the Mother Flame, used by the Five Elders and Imu. It is a flame that works as an unlimited energy source that only Dr. Vegapunk could create. However, the Five Elders and Imu could weaponize this flame and create weapons of mass destruction.

The Mother Flame, which was first introduced in chapter 1060 of Eiiciro Oda's manga, is produced and kept alive in a Power Plant on Egghead Island. However, now that Dr. Vegapunk is dead, the Five Elders and Imu will do anything to ensure nothing happens to the Power Plant, as there is no other way to produce it. But fans pointed out something pretty interesting about the power plant where it's kept.

Is the Mother Flame atomic?

In the One Piece manga, the Mother Flame is shown to be extremely powerful, and even though it was created as an unlimited energy source, Imu and the Five Elders weaponized it. The weapon powered by the Mother Flame is so powerful that it could annihilate an entire island just by shooting some lasers at it, and nothing will remain of the target. Fans saw the same happen to the Lulusia Kingdom. Not only did this catastrophic event leave a giant hole in the sea where the island once was, but it also caused a devastating earthquake that would result in a flood, raising the sea level and drowning many islands.

Fans have recently pointed out that the power plant that is home to the Mother Flame, which powers the whole Egghead Island has A&MU written outside it, which could be spelling ATOMU or Atom in Japanese. Due to this, some believe that the weapon could be atomic. If the Mother Flame is truly capable of powering atomic weapons, then the Straw Hats are going to face a threat that they have never faced before.

However, it is not yet confirmed if the Mother Flame can be such a massive threat to the Straw Hats, though it is likely. Emporio Ivankov had previously pointed out that the Mother Flame could be an Ancient Wepon due to how powerful it is. With the Five Elders and Imu already having destroyed an island with it, it won’t be a surprise to see them try and pull something similar. Even though this is the Final Saga for the Straw Hats, we do not know if this is the final story of One Piece, which means fans have a lot to look forward to.

