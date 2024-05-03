One Piece Chapter 1115: Special Break Announced; Here's What's Happening In Japan

A manga creator taking a break because of personal reasons or just to rest up is nothing new. They especially deserve a break if they are the creator of one of the longest-running and most complicated manga in the world right now.

This is the case of Eiichiro Oda, the creator of the beloved One Piece manga, which is apparently in its final arc right now. It has been announced that the manga will go on two short breaks in the month of May. Here is what we know.

When is the One Piece manga going on these breaks?

The current ongoing arc in the One Piece manga is the Egghead Island Arc, which has already faced several breaks this year. Even though these breaks are there so the creators can recuperate and get their groove back, it can be quite hard for the fans who eagerly wait for the release.

Unfortunately for One Piece fans, the manga will be going on two breaks in the month of May. The regular chapters won't be coming out on the first and third weeks of May. This means chapter 1114 of the manga, which was set to come out on May 5th will be coming out on May 12th, and chapter 1115, which would have come out on May 19th will actually come out on May 26th.

Why is the One Piece manga going on two short breaks in May?

Well, manga breaks are usually for the creators to get some rest and revitalize themselves, but things are a bit different this time. The first week of May is known as the Golden Week in Japan and it marks some major holidays in the country. That is why, Shueisha gives its staff the week off during this time of the year, which results in no Shonen Jump for this weekend.

The second break, however, is Eiichiro Oda’s usual break, which will result in One Piece chapter 1115 coming out on May 26th, as per the current schedule. During these breaks, One Piece fans can pick up old chapters of the manga or rewatch some of the anime while they wait for the upcoming chapters.

The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators. Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more anime and manga related updates.

