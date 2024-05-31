One Piece Chapter 1116 Spoilers Out: York Finds The Den Den Mushi As Vegapunk Discloses Lulucia’s Demise

One Piece Chapter 1116 spoilers hint at continued revelations about the Void Century through Dr. Vegapunk's broadcast. While these spoilers didn't have as many significant reveals as previous ones, the chapter effectively sets up the upcoming war arc in the story. Keep reading to get all the spoiler details we have gathered.

One Piece Chapter 1116 spoilers

According to the One Piece Chapter 1116 spoilers out online, the chapter will be titled Conflict, and feature a cover page depicting Yamato receiving medicines and dangos from Otsuru near Flower Capital Castle, with Urashima the sumo wrestler standing in the background.

The chapter picks up where the last one left off, with reactions to Vegapunk’s broadcast spreading around the world. People are bewildered by the idea that a war from 800 years ago is still ongoing, questioning how a conflict from so long ago continues to impact their lives.

As Vegapunk continues his broadcast, we see Imu in the Room of Flowers, silently gazing at a portrait partially obscured in shadow. This portrait closely resembles Nefertari Vivi. The One Piece Chapter 1116 spoilers then move on to Arabasta, where Igaram and Carue mourn over Vivi’s missing poster, while Pell and Chaka sit solemnly beside King Cobra's tomb.

Vegapunk explains that his end goal was to create a fuel source for the world to help with societal development, which culminated in the creation of the Mother Flame. He then explains that a fraction of said flame was stolen and used to power one of the Ancient Weapons. He reveals that the destruction of Lulusia Kingdom was caused by this ancient weapon, activated with his creation.

Vegapunk expresses deep remorse for the revival of these weapons, fearing the world is at risk of flooding again. This shocks Moda, the milk maiden from Lulusia Kingdom, and Vice Admiral Comil. In Prodence Kingdom, King Elizabello II orders his advisors to investigate Lulusia's disappearance in the One Piece Chapter 1116 spoilers.

In New Marineford, Sengoku and Tsuru react to the broadcast, with Sengoku stress-eating okaki. Akainu is seen burning a cigar in frustration, cursing Vegapunk for revealing everything. Back on Egghead Island, Stussy asks Edison to let Kaku go, as she witnessed Cipher Pol agents falling with no escape. Edison apologizes for making Stussy betray Cipher Pol since she once thought of them as friends.

Elsewhere, York is surprised that Vegapunk knew about the Mother Flame theft without accessing Punk Records. She deduces that Vegapunk anticipated the World Government’s actions and hid the special Den Den Mushi accordingly. York contacts the Five Elders in the One Piece Chapter 1116 spoilers, and informs them that the Ancient Robot is protecting the special Den Den Mushi.

Vegapunk explains that Joy Boy intended to pass on all three Ancient Weapons to future generations. He admits he doesn’t understand Joy Boy’s reasons, making it difficult to judge which side was good or evil. Vegapunk warns that the world could face flooding again when the truth becomes clear. Fishmen, including Shirahoshi, are depicted reacting to this.

In the One Piece Chapter 1116 spoilers, Vegapunk continues, mentioning that the Pirate King and his crew learned the truth about the Void Century. He questions why Roger’s crew chose not to share their knowledge or act on it. We then see Crocus at Twin Cape and people at Sabaody Archipelago reacting to the broadcast.

The One Piece Chapter 1116 spoilers conclude at Shakky's Rip-off Bar, where Shakky scolds Rayleigh for drinking too much. Rayleigh, drunk and nostalgic, reflects on Vegapunk's message and he criticizes Vegapunk for potentially spoiling the younger generation’s excitement. Rayleigh, smiling wistfully, remembers Roger, thinking it’s now the younger generation’s fun to pursue the truth.

The editor’s note at the end of the One Piece Chapter 1116 spoilers says that those who knew the truth just laughed. The spoilers also state that One Piece will take a break next week and return in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 29.

For more spoilers on the secrets of the World Government in the One Piece manga, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.

