One Piece Chapter 1118 Brief Spoilers Out: Iron Giant Briefly Reawakens As Two Nikas Appear; DEETS

The One Piece chapter 1118 brief spoilers have recently been leaked and diverge from fans’ original expectations of the chapter focusing on the Straw Hats' escape. Instead, the spoilers explain the aftermath of the Five Elder’s attack and their next steps in concluding the Egghead Arc.

Surprisingly, the Ancient Robot, the Iron Giant, supposedly revives post the Five Elder’s assault as well. Keep reading to learn everything about the One Piece Chapter 1118 spoilers.

One Piece Chapter 1118 brief spoilers

According to the One Piece Chapter 1118 brief spoilers out online, the upcoming chapter will be titled I'm Free! The chapter allegedly begins with the aftermath of the battle between the Five Elders and the Ancient Robot. Following Saint Topman Warcury's powerful attack, the Giant Robot sinks into the sea, signifying a temporary halt to its threat.

This event sends ripples through the world, with reactions from various characters such as Leo and Rebecca from Dressrosa. The Five Elders then set their sights on capturing Vegapunk Atlas and Vegapunk Lilith in hopes of eliminating any remaining threats to their power.

Saint Marcus Mars, one of the Five Elders, launches an assault on an Elbaf ship, creating chaos as the Giants struggle to fend off his formidable power. Amidst this turmoil, the One Piece Chapter 1118 spoilers shift focus to Jewelry Bonney, who decides to use her Age-Age Fruit powers in a dramatic transformation.

Luffy also uses his Gear 5 Nika form before encouraging Bonney to do so as well. Seemingly inspired by this, Bonney taps into her full potential, transforming into her ‘full Nika form.’ While this transformation is not entirely explained in the spoilers, her newfound powers could theoretically turn the tide of the battle against the Five Elders.

Interestingly, just before Bonney's transformation, Dr. Vegapunk's broadcast briefly resumes, adding an air of mystery and urgency. He begins to reveal something crucial with the phrase “the/that name is,” but the message is abruptly cut off once again. The One Piece Chapter 1118 spoilers then see the Giant Robot seemingly reacting to Bonney's transformation. Sensing the presence of Nika, the robot exclaims, “It's here!”

As the Egghead arc approaches its climax, the story's pace has defiantly accelerated, weaving together multiple character arcs and plot threads. The One Piece Chapter 1118 spoilers conclude with the announcement that no break will be there the following week.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.