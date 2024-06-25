One Piece Chapter 1119 Brief SPOILERS Out: Iron Giant Named After Truth; Everything You Need To Know

The last chapter of One Piece saw Bonney reveal her Nika form as the Iron Giant seemingly wakes up to their presence. With fans wondering what happens next as the Five Elders begin their assault on the Elbaf ship, the One Piece Chapter 1119 brief spoilers have revealed what happens next, as well as the name of the Iron Giant. These spoilers were made available by the reputable leaker @pewpiece (Pew), known for their accurate track record, so keep reading to find out more.

One Piece Chapter 1119 brief spoilers

According to the One Piece Chapter 1119 brief spoilers that have been released online, the chapter will begin with the giants enthusiastically cheering for Luffy and Bonney, who are both in their transformed states. Their combined presence as ‘Nika’ figures has inspired hope and admiration among the giants.

However, Saint Marcus Mars dismisses their forms as mere tricks, calling it a fake transformation. Mars then launches an attack on Luffy and Bonney. In response, Luffy transforms into a giant balloon, a whimsical yet effective defensive maneuver reminiscent of his Gear 4: Tankman form.

Luffy explains to his comrades that monsters like Mars can recover quickly, so it's better to send them flying rather than attempting to defeat them outright. Luffy, Sanji, Franky, and Bonney coordinate a powerful combined attack in the One Piece Chapter 1119 spoilers.

This collaborative effort sends Mars flying and temporarily neutralizing the threat he poses. The scene then shifts as the Ancient Giant Robot, previously sinking into the sea, suddenly reawakens. Along with it, the Special Den Den Mushi that had been broadcasting Dr. Vegapunk's message also activates.

The Den Den Mushi resumes Dr. Vegapunk's interrupted broadcast in the One Piece Chapter 1119 spoilers. Vegapunk speaks about the concept of an inherited will, expressing hope that this will can be passed down through generations. This is likely a continuation of the information related to the D. Clan.

The spoilers also provide glimpses of the Big Mom Pirates, as well as Vivi and Morgans, reacting to Vegapunk's message. Returning to the action, Luffy engages in combat with Saint Shepherd Ju Peter, another powerful member of the Five Elders.

As Luffy battles Ju Peter, Warcury seizes the opportunity to target the Elbaf ship, aiming to thwart the giants' escape. Amidst the chaotic battle, Bonney's energy wanes in the One Piece Chapter 1119 spoilers, and she reverts to her child form as she is exhausted from her transformation into Nika.

The chapter spoilers reveal a flashback where voices from the Iron Giant are heard recalling memories of Joy Boy. Joy Boy's voice addresses it as ‘Emeth,’ a name meaning ‘truth’ in Hebrew. Joy Boy instructs the robot on its purpose and that it must act “when the time arrives.”

The Iron Giant leaps forth from the sea and launches a surprise attack on Warcury. The the One Piece Chapter 1119 spoilers conclude with Luffy excitedly yelling "Robot!!!" as he sees the Iron Giant.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.