One Piece Chapter 1124 Spoilers Hint Lilith Becoming Vegapunk; All We Know So Far

Although chapter 1124 of One Piece will officially be released on August 26th, the available raw scans of the chapter have teased a huge twist. That is, Vegapunk Lilith, the one who embodies evil, will very possibly turn into the true Vegapunk, and her evolution seems to have already started.

It is quite shocking in more ways than one for the fans, as Vegapunk Stella, who was the true Vegapunk, was sacrificed during the fiasco on Egghead Island. As a result, the possibility of such a turnaround and so soon after the incident came as a surprise. Although nothing is official as of yet, as the release of the One Piece chapter is still a few days away, the clues gathered from the raw scans might indicate that very future.

The suspicions started when Lilith woke up on the ship of the giants in the midst of the pirates. When she learned of the fate of her fellow Vegapunk satellites, although some of the pirate crew kept apologizing to her for not being able to protect her comrades, she asked them to let her have a moment and started crying. Which is not only uncharacteristic for her, but goes against her very nature of representing pure evil. Not only that, but soon after, she started demanding food, even in her grief stricken condition.

Another clue that points towards it is when she reaches the dining table, and encounters Luffy. As the Straw Hat pirate was lamenting being unable to save Vegapunk Stella, Lilith told him not to be sad as all the other Vegapunk satellites, even though technically dead, were alive in some measure. As a result, this could be interpreted to mean that the emotions the dead satellites personified were now existing inside her.

Her behavior, such as feeling sad for her dead peers to the point of breaking down, as well as being hungry even in her bereavement, might be determined as a direct result of that. As the Vegapunk satellites were born from the original Vegapunk, who separated their emotions and powers into six different bodies, each embodying a different feeling, it might mean that after the demise of the other satellites, they would return to a single body that held everything. The current situation seems to point to the same deduction.

However, the definitive status of quite a few satellites is still undermined, as is the question of whether Vegapunk Lilith will awaken the other emotions in her body. As a result, people will just have to wait before reaching a concrete conclusion as more chapters come out . In the meantime, keep up with us to stay updated on everything One Piece-related as we try to find out more.

