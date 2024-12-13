One Piece Chapter 1134: Saul To Unveil Elbaph’s Owl Library; Predictions And Potential Spoilers

The last chapter poignantly depicts Robin’s painful past, offering a brief but powerful look at her life as an 8-year-old orphan who suffered from the world’s hatred after the Ohara incident. It also introduces the mysteries of Elbaph Island, where ships can float on sea clouds.

With the Elbaf arc building momentum, fans are sure the story will continue to grow even more compelling. Keep reading to find out what we predict will happen in One Piece Chapter 1134.

One Piece Chapter 1134 to see Robin and Saul's continued conversation

One Piece Chapter 1134 may further explore the heartfelt reunion between Robin and Saul. With Robin recounting her journey since Ohara and Saul sharing his escape story and the preservation of Ohara's books, this conversation will likely fill a number of narrative gaps.

Saul's explanation could detail how the books were salvaged and transported to Elbaph, revealing the challenges he faced. His perspective on Ohara's destruction and the world's reaction may also provide valuable insights.

One Piece Chapter 1134: The Owl Library and Elbaph's history

One Piece Chapter 1134 is expected to reveal more about the Owl Library, an essential part of Elbaph. Saul could show Robin the library's vast collection, connecting it to Ohara's knowledge. This may present an opportunity to uncover previously hidden information about the Void Century, the World Government, and Elbaph's role in global events.

Saul's research over the years may reveal secrets unknown even to Robin, offering critical advancements in the overarching plot. The library could also enrich the lore by providing context about Elbaph's society, history, and connection to the Ancient Kingdom.

Advertisement

Silhouetted character’s identity revealed in One Piece Chapter 1134

The silhouetted figure introduced in the previous chapter could finally be addressed in One Piece Chapter 1134. This character may represent a new threat to the Straw Hats or Elbaph. Their motives and connection to Louis Arnot’s poetic warning could unfold as well.

The silhouetted figure may pose immediate challenges or signify the arrival of a larger antagonist, driving the arc forward. This development would serve to solidify the narrative stakes, especially if the World Government or another major force is implicated.

One Piece Chapter 1134: Elbaph’s antagonist and Straw Hats’ welcome feast

Initially portrayed as a villain, Loki is unlikely to be the main antagonist, given his apparent alliance with Luffy. However, Elbaph’s antagonist could emerge in the form of a World Government envoy or an independent force targeting the island for its resources and strategic importance.

Saul’s findings may also provide clues about this potential foe, aligning with the ongoing struggle against global oppression. One Piece Chapter 1134 could hint at preparations for a conflict that would bring together the Straw Hats, the Giants, and other allies in a battle for Elbaph’s future.

Advertisement

While much of the chapter may focus on lore and building tension, the Straw Hats’ welcome feast will likely mark its conclusion. The feast could blend lighthearted camaraderie with subtle foreshadowing of the arc’s impending conflicts.

For more updates from the One Piece manga, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The spoilers provided here are purely speculative and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.