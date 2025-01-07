One Piece Chapter 1135: Check Out The Recap, Expected Plot, Release Date And More Here

With Saul introducing Biblo, the owl with the ability to gigantify books using the Iku Iku no Mi, the story took an intriguing turn in the last chapter. Fans saw Luffy, after scaring two giant children on a swing, encounter Colon, a bold giant child, who tested his strength against the Straw Hat Captain.

Meanwhile, the Straw Hats dispersed; Robin stayed at the library, while others headed to the feast. At Aurust Castle, hooded invaders demanded Loki’s whereabouts, using violent force on guards. The feast then began with Luffy meeting elder giant Jarul, which may play a key role in understanding the larger political dynamics at play in this arc.

The upcoming One Piece Chapter 1136 will likely shift between Luffy’s interactions at the feast and the hooded duo’s activities. The invaders may uncover critical information about Loki while revealing details about “Shanks’s” identity and motives.

With their location in the same village as the feast, these plotlines are expected to converge. One Piece Chapter 1136 may conclude with Luffy and the crew sensing the invaders’ powerful presence. This possibly foreshadows a direct confrontation, leaving readers eager to see how events will play out in future chapters.

According to MANGAPlus, One Piece Chapter 1136 is scheduled for release on Monday, September 16, 2024, at 12 am JST. This translates to a daytime release on Sunday, September 15 for most international readers. However, readers should note that the exact release time may vary depending on their time zone.

To read One Piece Chapter 1136, readers can access it through official platforms such as Viz Media’s website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, and Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. Additionally, fans can also find the chapter in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 8.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.