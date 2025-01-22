One Piece Chapter 1137: Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More
One Piece Chapter 1137 will likely see Luffy encounter ‘Shanks’ and Gunko, so don’t miss it! Get the release date, recap, expected plot, and more details here.
The last chapter of One Piece saw Luffy enjoy a meal from Hajrudin as Jarul explains Elbaf's Sun World and its history with humans. Usopp boasted about defeating Oars and impressing the Giants, while Jinbe, Sanji, and Brook were treated as marvels.
Zoro, Nami, and Luffy learn about Loki's past, including his cruelty and Shanks stopping him. Jarul also discussed Elbaf's religious text, 'Harley,' linking Nika to world changes. In the Underworld, Loki refused recruitment by God's Knights. The chapter ended as Luffy resolved to confront Loki's claims about Shanks.
One Piece Chapter 1137 will likely see Luffy, Zoro, and Nami approach Aurust Castle to locate the key, but complications will likely arise when it’s discovered that God’s Knights may already possess it. They may encounter injured Giants tied by Gunko’s bandage abilities, learning of recent events.
A confrontation between the Straw Hats and Holy Knights and ‘Shanks’ is expected to occur, as Loki’s potential liberation may take place. Road’s role could become pivotal in navigating the Underworld while Nami pursues treasure.
According to MANGAPlus, One Piece Chapter 1137 is set to release on Monday, January 27, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 9. This translates to a daytime release on January 26 for most fans outside Japan, adjusted to individual time zones.
One Piece Chapter 1137 will be available on official platforms such as Viz Media’s website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, and Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. While the former two options are free, the latter requires a paid subscription for full access to the action-packed fantasy manga series.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.