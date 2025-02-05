One Piece Chapter 1139 Brief Spoilers: Luffy Gets Challenged For Duel By Roger Pirates Member; DEETS

As per the One Piece Chapter 1139 brief spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled ‘The Mountain Eater.’ The chapter will be relatively short, with only 13 pages, and the cover story will focus on Who’s Who attempting to kill Page One and Ulti.

The spoilers then begin with the mysterious man wearing a kasa hat, who was previously seen near Elbaph Castle. He will officially be introduced as Scopper Gaban, a former Roger Pirate. However, his introduction box will display the name “Ya-san” instead.

Alongside his past as a legendary pirate, he will also be revealed as Ripley’s husband and Colon’s father. Back in Elbaph Village, the giants will explain his identity to Usopp and the Straw Hat crew members who stayed behind in the One Piece Chapter 1139 spoilers.

They will confirm that he was the ‘left hand man’ of the Pirate King and a ‘legendary star’ who stood on equal footing with Roger and Rayleigh. Gaban has been living on Elbaph, seemingly due to his connection to Ripley.

Returning to Elbaph Castle, Gaban will open a hidden treasure room within the castle and retrieve the keys to Loki’s chains. Before leaving, he will challenge Luffy, Zoro, and Nami to a fight in the One Piece Chapter 1139 spoilers, stating that Luffy must defeat him if he wants the keys to free Loki.

Additionally, the One Piece Chapter 1139 spoilers have confirmed that the manga will be on break next week, meaning fans will have to wait longer for the outcome of this battle.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.