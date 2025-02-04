One Piece Chapter 1139: Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last One Piece chapter, titled ‘The Harley,’ saw Loki demand answers from Shamrock about his resemblance to Shanks. Shamrock revealed they are twins but lived separate lives, with Shanks choosing the outside world over Mary Geoise.

Loki swore to get revenge, but Shamrock summoned Cerberus from his sword to attack him before departing with Gunko. Elsewhere, Luffy refused to believe Shanks harmed the giant guards. Meanwhile, Robin read The Harley, an ancient text describing three past worlds, and Franky discovered a mural depicting its history on Treasure Tree Adam.

One Piece Chapter 1139 is likely to expand on The Harley’s significance. Robin may analyze its meaning, particularly regarding deities like the Earth, Forest, and Sea Gods. Franky could recognize Pluton in the mural, confirming its historical accuracy.

Additionally, the mysterious figure nearing Aurust Castle is expected to be revealed as Scopper Gaban, a former Roger Pirate. His meeting with Luffy may bring to light some crucial clues about Shanks, Roger’s crew, and the world’s hidden history.

One Piece Chapter 1139 is slated for release on Monday, February 10, 2025, at 12 am JST. For most international fans, this means it will be available during the day on February 9. Be aware that the release time may vary depending on time zone differences.

Fans can find One Piece Chapter 1139 on official platforms like Viz Media’s website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus, and the Shonen Jump+ app, which requires a subscription for full access. Additionally, fans can get the chapter in print in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 11.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.