One Piece Chapter 1139 Spoilers: Straw Hats To Attempt Freeing Loki As Gaban Is Introduced; DEETS

As per the One Piece Chapter 1139 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled ‘Mountain Eater’ and be 13 pages long. The cover story sees Who's Who prepare to punish two captured rebels, who are implied to be Ulti and Page One based on their silhouettes and horns.

Luffy, Zoro, Nami, and Road continue searching for Loki’s key, but the giant guards are unaware of its location. The castle is massive, making their search difficult. They eventually enter the throne room, where they see a hole in the ceiling and a large magic circle on the floor.

Nami speculates that it resembles ritual circles used in some countries to summon demons, while Luffy recalls seeing something similar before. A mysterious voice suddenly calls out to Luffy in the One Piece Chapter 1139 spoilers. Road panics, thinking it might be a spirit, while Luffy wonders if it’s a demon.

Before they can react, a huge axe flies toward Road, narrowly missing him. Luffy and Zoro leap into action, with Luffy catching Nami and handing her to Zoro. The mystery man from the previous chapter, now confirmed as Ya-san, sits on the throne.

Ya-san is revealed to be Scopper Gaban in the One Piece Chapter 1139 spoilers, a former Roger Pirate. He has long hair, sunglasses, a thick braided beard, a forehead scar resembling flames, a Hawaiian shirt, and shorts. Gaban explains that he sensed an abnormal Haki earlier.

Road reveals that Gaban is Ripley’s husband and Colon’s father. Gaban speaks about freedom and racial mixing, mentioning Buccaneers, Wotans, and hybrid races. When asked how he knows so much, he introduces himself as the “Missionary of Love.”

Advertisement

Luffy tells Gaban they need Loki’s key, but Gaban warns them about Loki’s true power and potential danger in the One Piece Chapter 1139 spoilers. Luffy and Zoro ignore him, frustrating Nami. Gaban recalls a flashback of Roger and Rayleigh, where Roger ignored warnings.

Gaban directs them to a secret passage under the throne, leading to a treasure room. Meanwhile, in Elbaph Village, Oimo tells Usopp that Gaban was one of the two strongest Roger Pirates, alongside Rayleigh. He shares a story of how Gaban saved Roger in the mountains, single-handedly defeating hundreds of enemies with two axes, earning the title “Mountain Eater.”

Back in the treasure room, Luffy and the others find empty treasure chests, except for one key. As Luffy moves toward it, Gaban blocks him in the One Piece Chapter 1139 spoilers, removing his robe and Kasa hat. He warns that Loki’s liberation is something even villains avoided.

Advertisement

The chapter ends with Gaban challenging Luffy to a fight for the key, while Oimo and Kashii declare him “the left hand of the Pirate King.” The One Piece Chapter 1139 spoilers end by stating that the manga would be on break next week and return on February 24, 2025, in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 13.

For more spoilers like this and updates on the One Piece manga, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.