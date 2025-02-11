One Piece Chapter 1140: Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

In ‘Mountain-Eater,’ Luffy’s group continues searching for Loki’s key, but Road suggests only Jarul or the elders might know its location. Zoro argues they haven’t fully decided to free Loki. They enter the throne room, noticing a magic circle.

Nami identifies it as a summoning ritual, unsettling Road. A voice calls to Luffy, followed by an axe attack. The attacker is Ya-san, whom Road identifies as a former pirate. Ya, revealing himself as Scopper Gaban, holds Loki’s key and challenges Luffy to take it from him.

One Piece Chapter 1140 will likely center on the Luffy vs. Gaban fight that is sure to take place. The fight will likely see Luffy begin by testing Gaban’s strength before using Gear 5. Gaban’s combat skills and experience as Roger’s “left-hand man” will likely be depicted as well.

The chapter could also shift focus to Shamrock, Gunko, or the Gorosei, possibly revealing that Shamrock’s requested ally has arrived. Their return to Elbaph and the World Government’s plan to subjugate the Giants could be imminent, setting up a major confrontation in the coming chapters.

One Piece Chapter 1140 is set to debut on Monday, February 24, 2025, at 12 am JST. Yet, for most international readers, it will become available during daylight hours on Sunday, February 23. Since release schedules may differ by region, fans are advised to verify timings in their respective time zones.

Those eager to dive into the latest chapters of One Piece can find them on official platforms like Viz Media or Shueisha's MANGAPlus websites. Alternatively, One Piece Chapter 1140 can also be accessed through Shueisha's Shonen Jump Plus app, while a physical copy will be available in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 13.

Advertisement

For more updates from the One Piece manga, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.