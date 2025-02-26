One Piece Chapter 1141 Brief Spoilers Out: Elbaph’s Tree On Fire As The Prince Is Set Free; DEETS

As per the One Piece Chapter 1141 brief spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled ‘Older Woman,’ and features a cover story where Who’s Who’s henchmen punch Page One. The chapter then begins with Franky and Ripley, who are alarmed by a fire that broke out on a branch of the Adam Tree due to a lightning strike.

Though its exact origin is unclear, it may be linked to the Pentagram ritual of the Abyss. Meanwhile, back in Elbaph Village, Nami and Road return, leaving Luffy and Zoro behind to free Loki. Nami joins Usopp, who is drunk and chatting with Jorul about his preferences in women.

Usopp asks Jorul what kind of women he likes, and Jorul loudly declares that he prefers “older women,” giving the chapter its title. Elsewhere, Road brings in the injured giant guards, who were harmed by Gunko's bandages in the One Piece Chapter 1141 spoilers.

Gerd begins treating them but becomes suspicious of Road, questioning how he suddenly appeared with wounded giants. She then starts beating him, and Sanji joins in, likely amused by the situation or siding with Gerd.

The One Piece Chapter 1141 spoilers then shifts to the Underworld, where Luffy and Zoro finally reach Loki. They hold the key to his chains but hesitate, realizing that freeing him could pose a significant risk to Elbaph.

Before they can make a final decision, the New Giant Warrior Pirates, led by Hajrudin, fall from the sky aboard their ship, having come from the Sun Realm to stop them in the One Piece Chapter 1141 spoilers.

However, their intervention comes too late—Loki has already been released. The consequences of this action remain uncertain, though fans will be able find out next week as there will be no break.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.