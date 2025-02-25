One Piece Chapter 1141: Shamrock To Return To Mariejois; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More
Shamrock’s allies are planning something sinister within Elbaph, so don’t miss One Piece Chapter 1141 to find out if Gaban can deal with the situation. Get the release date, recap and more here.
In ‘Scopper Gaban,’ Luffy questions why he must fight Gaban for the key, while Road remains uncertain of Gaban’s motives. Gaban taunts Luffy, prompting him to attack, but Gaban dodges effortlessly. Luffy insists he only wants to free Loki, but Gaban counters by coating the key in Haki and striking Luffy.
Enraged, Luffy retaliates, but Gaban shoves the key into his mouth and launches Yasotakeru, forcing Zoro to intervene. Luffy activates Gear 5, but Gaban surrenders. Meanwhile, Shamrock summons Saint Sommers and Saint Killingham, who prepare to abduct children.
With Shamrock summoned back to Mariejois, One Piece Chapter 1141 will see Sommers, Killingham, and Gunko begin their mission. They will likely initiate the ‘hunting game,’ targeting Elbaph’s children.
Meanwhile, Luffy, Zoro, and Nami will likely head toward the Underworld, clearing the way to free Loki. As the Holy Knights advance, Scopper Gaban may depart to stop them, realizing he cannot overlook their actions. With his experience and strength, Gaban’s intervention could disrupt the Knights’ plans.
One Piece Chapter 1141 is scheduled to launch on Monday, March 3, 2025, at 12 am JST. However, international readers can expect to access it on Sunday, March 2, during daylight hours, depending on their time zone. Fans should check local timings to confirm availability.
To read One Piece Chapter 1141, fans can visit official platforms such as Viz Media or Shueisha's MANGAPlus websites. Alternatively, fans can access the latest chapter through Shueisha's Shonen Jump Plus app. Fans can also find a physical copy of the chapter in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 14.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.