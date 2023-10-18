One Piece Episode 0 premieres on YouTube: Everything we know about it

What the release of One Piece Live-Action has done is that it has attracted more new audiences to the series. With this, a lot of fans are now interested in watching the anime. Well, the good news for the new fans of One Piece is that they might not need a Crunchyroll subscription for the OVA episode of the show. One Piece Episode 0 is set to be released on YouTube for all the fans to watch for free. Here is what we know about its launch so far!

One Piece Episode 0 on YouTube

For starters, One Piece episode 0. titled One Piece film Strong World, was never the first episode of the series. Instead, this special installment, which delves into the intriguing events that took place two decades before Monkey D. Luffy embarked on his epic adventure, was originally released in Japan in April 2010. his was the outing that put out as an OVA.

On the other hand, One Piece Episode 0 is a remarkable narrative that sheds light on the origins of the Great Piracy Era. The story opens with a middle-aged Monkey D. Garp venturing into the treacherous New World to confront his arch-nemesis, Gol D. Roger. Simultaneously, Roger and his crew find themselves facing off against the formidable Golden Lion Shiki and his immense armada.

Later, we see that Shiki is all ready to join hands with Roger. However, it was the latter who was not interested in joining the cause. And so, the turmoil between the two sides makes up for the story for this OVA.

One Piece Episode 0: Release date and streaming details

Well, the OVA has been put up on YouTube as of the time of writing. This means that Episode 0 has been up and running on YouTube since October 13, 2023. The official YouTube channel of the anime has posted the video, as a limited-time offer. Thus, watch the outing sooner before it goes down.

