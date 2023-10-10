One Piece Episode 1079 Preview: Everybody rests ahead of utter chaos; here’s what we know so far

The preview and title of the next One Piece episode have been released in the public domain and the fans are going gaga over what is coming up next for the heroes. Even the next couple of episodes will continue with the storyline of the Wano Arc, giving us some of the most interesting twists and a few farewells of this arena. Now, the preview looks at the heroes resting after such a long journey and battle at Wano. But this is only the silence before the storm. Here is what we know about One Piece Episode 1079.

One Piece Episode 1079: Preview OUT!

The preview episode saw Hiyori Kozuki and the Akazaya 9 make their presence known to the people of Wano, bringing hope and freedom. Momonosuke, the heir to the Kozuki clan, revealed his adult form for the first time, declaring the end of slavery and factory production in Wano. Yamato, eager to join the Straw Hat crew, introduced themselves, but Jinbe remained cautious, waiting for Luffy's approval.

Otama, with her Devil Fruit powers, promised to stay with the animals she had tamed. She also remembered the promises of the Kozuki clan's return and Luffy's vow to make Wano a place of plenty. For the next one, the title of the episode is "The Morning Comes! Luffy and the Others Rest!"

As the title mentions, everyone will be resting in the next one after a long-fought battle. And now is the time to bring some filler and fun talks to the table. The preview shows all of the team enjoying a wonderful meal after the battle! But this is only the silence before the storm. A new adventure is coming in for the heroes very soon.

One Piece Episode 1079: Release date and where to watch

As of now, no long break has been announced by the makers. However, the fans would have to wait for some time until the next one. The next episode of One Piece arrives on October 15, 2023. All the episodes of the anime will be available on Funimation and Crunchyroll for streaming. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen collaborates with Millie Bobby Brown and Elizabeth Olsen starrer Godzilla franchise in an epic crossover event; Deets INSIDE