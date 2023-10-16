One Piece Episode 1080: Celebrating the new emperor of the Sea; release date, and where to watch

With the latest episode coming out, we also have the preview of the new One Piece outing. Episode 1080 is in line with a release date and a lot is under discussion given the victory of the alliance and the things that stand up ahead for the heroes. With this, it is sure that the storyline of Wano continues in the anime even after the defeat of Kaido. Admiral Ryokugyu is now about to enter the Wano Country. It will be interesting to see what comes ahead on this.

One Piece Episode 1080: Previous episode recap and what to expect next

The title of the previous episode of One Piece was The Morning Comes! Luffy and the Others Rest. This episode started with the Five Elders getting the news of the fall of Kaido. And they also recognize that Luffy was the Nika that they were looking for. Soon after, the CP0 was asked to catch Robin. However, it turns out that the Den Den Mushi transmission was not working in their favor.

Later we see that it was the first free morning for the Wano Country and the people were living their lives out of fear for the first time in ages. The celebrations also began for Luffy and the team. In the last scene of the episode, we see that Marine Admiral Ryokugyu is on his way to the Wano Country. The next episode will take a look at Ryokugyu's intentions of coming to Wano.

From the preview of the episode, we know that the title of One Piece Episode 1080 will be 'A Celebration Banquet! The New Emperor of the Sea.' The episode shall bring out another party and how the entire crew celebrates the victory of the good over evil.

One Piece Episode 1080: Release date and where to watch

As mentioned on Wiki's page, the release date of the next episode will be October 22, 2023. All the episodes of the anime are airing on Crunchyroll. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates like this.

