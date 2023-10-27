One Piece Episode 1081: Spoilers from manga; everything we know so far

The last part of the Wano Country arc seems to be providing closure to a lot of plotlines that had been opened up in the story so far. With the Egghead island over the horizon, a lot is yet to transpire in the story. The preview of One Piece Episode 1081 has been released in the public domain. Here is what we know about the upcoming episode and the spoilers from the manga. Read on.

One Piece Episode 1081: Spoilers from the manga

The title, as per the preview of the episode, will be 'The World Will Burn! The Onslaught of a Navy Admiral.' This episode is based on Chapters forth 1057 of the manga, in this storyline, we will see that in Wano, as a teacher narrates the tale, Yamato chooses to stay in Wano to learn about the world. The Straw Hat Pirates prepare to depart, and Luffy entrusts Momonosuke with his flag, promising to return if Wano faces danger.

They set sail, and their bounties are updated. On Karai Bari Island, Crocodile and Mihawk make Buggy the Cross Guild leader. At New Marineford, the Cross Guild's bounties are discussed, while the Revolutionary Army, led by Koala, reunites with Bartholomew Kuma and receives a call from Sabo. Meanwhile, Boa Hancock faces a Blackbeard Pirates invasion, but Rayleigh intervenes, and Koby is reported as a Blackbeard prisoner.

Previous episode recap

The title of the previous One Piece episode was 'Festive Banquet! New Yonko.' In this episode, we see that Nico Robin found Tenguyama Hitetsu, who was revealed to be Kozuki Sukiyaki, Oden's father and the former Shogun of Wano. He expressed guilt over Orochi's rise to power and revealed Pluton's location in Wano.

Admiral Ryokugyu arrived in Wano and drained energy from Queen and King, with the objective of capturing Luffy. A flashback showed Luffy's request to Momonosuke about his identity, and Kid unveiled his new 3 billion Beri bounty, becoming an official Yonko member alongside Buggy the Clown.

ALSO READ: One Piece Live Action Season 2 Renewed by Netflix: Everything to know about it

One Piece Episode 1081: Release date and where to watch

So far, there has been no update on any break on the release of the episode. The final release date of One Piece Episode 1081 is October 29, 2023, as per the schedule of Crunchyroll. All the episodes of the anime will be found only on the official pages of Crunchyroll. We will be sure to update this section as soon as there is any more detail on this story. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ: Solo Leveling anime reveals new episode update; everything we know so far