One Piece Episode 1082: Spoilers from manga, release date, where to watch, and more

A new era is about to begin with the next episode. One Piece is all set to enter the final saga with these upcoming episodes. After the defeat of Kaido, the adventurers are prepared to journey to a new part of the sea. But there is a new struggle ahead for Luffy! Here is what we know about the next episode, One Piece Episode 1082, so far:

One Piece Episode 1082: Release date and where to watch

The final release date of the next episode of One Piece is set for this weekend. The episode will come out on November 5, 2023. The episode will be available only on the official pages of Crunchyroll. We will be sure to update this section with more information as it becomes available.

Episode 1082 spoilers from the manga

The storyline of the next episode is expected to pick up from Chapter 1055 [rough estimate] of the manga. In this storyline, the battle will intensify as the Red Scabbards confront Admiral Ryokugyu. Momonosuke will reject Yamato's assistance and face Ryokugyu alone, unleashing a powerful attack. A revelation about an underwater city from Wano's past, containing a Road Poneglyph, will unfold as Kozuki Sukiyaki, Nico Robin, and Trafalgar Law explore hidden secrets.

Ryokugyu will be momentarily deterred by Shanks' Haoshoku Haki, and the samurai will emerge victorious. The Straw Hat Pirates and Yamato will celebrate the triumph, unaware of Shanks' role. Carrot will be appointed as the new leader of the Mokomo Dukedom, and the Straw Hats will prepare to depart, with Yamato expressing a desire to join the crew. Kid will share news of bounties and alliances in the world of pirates.

The preview of the episode reveals the title of One Piece episode 1082 to be 'The Coming of the New Era! The Red-Haired's Imperial Rage.' You can check out the preview of the next episode right here:

One Piece Episode 1082: Previous episode recap

The title of One Piece episode 1081 was 'The World Will Burn! The Onslaught of a Marine Admiral.' In this episode, fans saw saw that the Red Hair Pirates were in Wano and even they were after the One Piece treasure now. Knowing how precious it is, the idea of chasing it seemed intriguing to them. On the other side, the Red Scabbards seemed reluctant. All they wanted to do was save Luffy, who was being chased by Ryokugyu.

On the other side, in the Marine headquarters, Sakazuki discusses the Revolutionary Army's attack on Mary Geoise and Sabo's rise as the Flame Emperor. Ryokugyu, a Marine Admiral, faces off against the Red Scabbards in the Flower Capital, using his formidable Devil Fruit powers. Yamato and Momonosuke join the battle but struggle against Ryokugyu's wooden golem form. Tensions escalate as multiple forces clash in this episode.

It will be interesting to see what this chaos brings to the end when all the dust has settled.

