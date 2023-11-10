One Piece Episode 1083: Preview, manga spoilers, release date, where to watch and more

Momonosuke and Yamato will be the ones left to persist the legacy of Oden now that it is time for the Straw Hats to bid farewell. The next episode in line with a release date is One Piece Episode 1083. The preview of the episode is out and the fans are already excited to catch up with the team once again. Here is everything to know about the upcoming outing!

One Piece Episode 1083: Release date and where to watch

The final release date of the next episode, as per the schedule is November 12, 2023. The episode will come out on Crunchyroll, shortly after its premiere on television in Japan. All relevant updates will be mentioned in this section as they come.

What to expect next? [spoilers from the manga]

As per the preview of the next episode, the title of One Piece Episode 1083 will be 'The World That Moves On! A New Organization, Cross Guild.' In this episode, the plot ahead of chapter 1055 will take place. Fans will see that Inuarashi and Nekomamushi will appoint Carrot as the next ruler of the Mokomo Dukedom, intending to stay in Wano to serve Momonosuke.

Sukiyaki will reveal himself to his grandchildren, and as the Straw Hats discuss his revelation about Pluton being in Wano, a spying Caribou will overhear and get excited about revealing this, along with information about Poseidon, to a certain person. A few days later, the Straw Hats and Yamato will bid farewell to everyone except Momonosuke and Kin'emon. The crew will prepare to part ways with the Heart and Kid Pirates.

Law will give Kid a rubbing of Kaidou's Road Poneglyph, and Kid will reveal news about Dracule Mihawk and Crocodile working under Buggy to form the Cross Guild, which will issue bounties on Marines. The ending point of the adaptation shall only be revealed in the next episode.

One Piece Episode 1083: Previous episode recap

The title of One Piece episode 1082 was 'The Coming of the New Era! The Red Haired's Imperial Rage.' In this episode, we see that Sukiyaki unveils the lost civilization beneath Wano to Robin and Law, guiding them to the Road Poneglyph at the Flower Capital. And in order to unveil Pluton, the team would have to destroy the walls of the boundary. Meanwhile, the Nine Red Scabbards struggle against Ryokugyu's overwhelming abilities until Momonosuke channels Luffy's fire-breathing technique.

As Ryokugyu is momentarily subdued, Shanks, near the coast, unleashes a potent Haoshoku Haki wave, compelling Ryokugyu to retreat. The Red Hair Pirates' ship sails away, leaving the Flower Capital in suspense. The episode unfolds with intrigue, hinting at ancient secrets and the impending clash between the Straw Hat Pirates, Heart Pirates, and the forces shaping Wano's fate.

It will be interesting to see what the ultimate fate of Wano shall be in the upcoming outing. At last, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for your daily dose of anime and pop culture updates.

