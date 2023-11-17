One Piece Episode 1084: Spoilers from the manga; release date, where to watch, and more

Luffy and the Straw Hats are ready to leave Wano and bid farewell to their friends. A new adventure awaits them as the team sails closer to the treasure of One Piece. Bidding Farewell would be the essential theme of the next outing, One Piece Episode 1084. Here is what happens in the manga at the time of the farewell. Keep reading to know more about the manga spoilers, release date, recap, and more!

One Piece Episode 1084: Release date and where to watch

The final release date of One Piece's next episode is for the weekend. One Piece Episode 1084 comes out this week without any break on November 19, 2023. All the episodes of the anime will be found on the official pages of Crunchyroll. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.

Spoilers from the manga: What to expect next?

The title of the next episode, as per the preview will be 'Time to Depart- Wano Country and Straw Hats.' In this episode, the story is expected to pick up from Chapter 1056 of the manga. Now that it is time for the Straw Hats to leave, the younger fighters have to handle the work at Wano. Thus, in the looming future, the Straw Hats, Yamato, Heart, and Kid Pirates will share a poignant farewell.

Law, with a sense of purpose, will entrust Kid with a rubbing of Kaidou's Road Poneglyph. Shockingly, Kid will disclose a clandestine alliance between Mihawk, Crocodile, and the unpredictable Buggy within the formidable Cross Guild, setting bounties on Marines. Amidst this revelation, Yamato will express a desire to join the Straw Hats, though her journey in Wano beckons a brief delay.

Luffy, the spirited captain, will solemnly promise to return should Wano face peril. Against the crew's counsel, he courageously steered the ship down a waterfall, marking a daring departure. The tale will culminate in Orochi's downfall and the resilient revival of the Kozuki Clan. As the crew sails into the unknown, new bounties await, while the Cross Guild's sinister influence grows, and the enigmatic Empty Throne beckons ominous consequences.

One Piece Episode 1084: Previous episode recap

The 1083rd episode of One Piece was titled 'The World That Moves On! A New Organization, Cross Guild,' had a lot to reveal to the fans. In this outing, we see that in the aftermath of Ryokugyu's ruthless attack, Kin'emon and Kikunojo find Raizo and Shinobu critically dehydrated. Sukiyaki, revealing himself to Momonosuke and the Nine Red Scabbards, apologizes for his long concealment since Oden's death.

Carrot, entrusted with the Mokomo Dukedom by Inuarashi and Nekomamushi, grapples with her new responsibility. Robin shares Pluton's Wano location, but Luffy opts against pursuing it. As the Red Scabbards seek the Straw Hat Pirates, they find the crew gone. Yamato pledges to follow Oden's legacy. At Tokage Port, Straw Hat, Heart, and Kid Pirates prepare to leave, discovering Emperor Buggy's alliance with Mihawk and Crocodile in the Cross Guild.

Now, Marine soldiers face threats from civilian bounty hunters. The world outside Wano teems with unexpected challenges and alliances. With this, the pirates will be facing a strong attack in the storyline to come forth.

