One Piece Episode 1087: Spoilers from the manga; Release date, where to watch, plot, and more

After the Wano Country arc, the post-wano world will be the main theme of the upcoming outing. In line with a final release date for the week will be One Piece Episode 1087. Here is what happens in the plot of the manga after the events of the anime.

One Piece Episode 1087: Release date and where to watch

The final release date of One Piece's next episode is for the weekend. One Piece Episode 1087 comes out this week without any break on December 10, 2023. All the episodes of the anime will be found on the official pages of Crunchyroll. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.

Spoilers from the manga: What to expect next?

The title of One Piece Episode 1087 will be 'The War on the Island of Women! A Case Involving Koby the Hero.' The story picks up from Chapter 1056 of the manga. Within this plot, an enraged Nami imprisons Luffy after the crew's risky waterfall descent, leading to comical chaos among the Straw Hats.

Meanwhile, the crew discovers their new bounties, with Luffy now at Beli3,000,000,000. On Karai Bari Island, Buggy's alliance with Mihawk and Crocodile takes an unexpected turn, resulting in Buggy's unintentional rise to Emperor status. The Marines target Boa Hancock for her Devil Fruit, and Blackbeard's assault leaves Amazon Lily in turmoil.

As chaos ensues, Silvers Rayleigh intervenes, temporarily halting the conflict. The episode provides a glimpse into the evolving post-Wano world, setting the stage for future developments, including Blackbeard's pursuit of powerful Devil Fruits.

One Piece Episode 1087: Previous episode recap

The title of One Piece Episode 1086 was 'A New Emperor! Buggy the Star Clown.' The episode delves into the aftermath of the Straw Hats' departure from Wano, showcasing their reactions to the newly assigned bounties. Nami, furious at the unconventional exit through the waterfalls, imprisons Luffy in a cage as a comical punishment.

The narrative shifts to the formation of Cross Guild, introducing a misunderstanding that portrays Buggy as its leader. Mihawk and Crocodile, initially seeking Buggy for a debt, inadvertently become part of his crew. Flashbacks unravel their alliance after the dissolution of the Warlord system, transforming them into outlaws. The episode humorously captures the Straw Hats' responses to the surprising bounties, highlighting Zoro and Sanji's competitive banter and Chopper's discontent with his modest reward.

Mihawk and Crocodile's acceptance of Buggy's leadership, despite initial objections, adds a comedic touch. The storytelling skillfully weaves these events, offering glimpses into the evolving dynamics of the post-Wano world. As the Cross Guild gains attention, Episode 1086 lays the groundwork for future developments, setting the stage for the next arc as the Straw Hats contemplate their next destination. All relevant updates will be mentioned in this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates.

