One Piece Episode 1089: Manga Spoilers for the episode, release date, where to watch & more

It is after a long wait that the Egghead Arc of the manga will play out in the anime. As the anime enters the final saga, fans await to see what comes out in the story ahead. Here is how the events unfold in the manga ahead of this point. Read on.

One Piece Episode 1089: Release date and where to watch

The final release date of One Piece Episode 1089 will be January 7, 2024. All the episodes of the anime will be found on the official pages of Crunchyroll. We will be sure to update this section with relevant intel as they come.

What to expect next: Spoilers from the manga

The previous episode covered roughly until chapter 1060 of the manga. Following this, we will see Straw Hat Pirates discovering Sabo's alleged crime and Vivi's disappearance. Luffy vehemently defends Sabo's innocence, while Zoro urges caution. The crew engages in a heated debate, highlighting their concern for Vivi. Robin informs them of post-Wano developments, including Crocodile and Buggy's return to the sea and Buggy becoming an Emperor.

Luffy shares his dream beyond Pirate King, creating diverse reactions among the crew. Meanwhile, at Marine HQ, Sabo reveals seeing someone on the Empty Throne and the eradication of Lulusia Kingdom. Days later, the crew encounters Bonney, escaping a sea monster. Luffy, Chopper, and Bonney fall into the sea, prompting Jinbe's rescue. A colossal metal shark attacks, leading to a fierce struggle.

Tensions rise when the crew meets Bonney, a Worst Generation member. On Egghead Island, Bonney discloses her quest for revenge against Vegapunk for turning her father, Kuma, into a cyborg. The crew, saved by Vegapunk's robot, meets the renowned scientist. Meanwhile, CP0 aims to eliminate Vegapunk to safeguard government secrets.

One Piece Episode 1089: Previous episode recap

The title of One Piece Episode 1088 was 'Luffy's Dream.' The episode started with Hancock and the Kuja Pirates reflecting on repelling the Marine and Blackbeard Pirate invasion of Amazon Lily. After being subdued by Blackbeard, Hancock tried negotiating a peace deal, offering to reverse the petrification of his crew. However, Blackbeard adamantly refused, fearing Hancock would retaliate once freed from the Yami Yami no Mi's effects.

Rayleigh intervened with Haoshoku Haki, compelling Blackbeard and the Marines to retreat. Yet, it was revealed that Blackbeard kidnapped Koby. In the present, the Kuja Pirates fear the unscathed Marines' Seraphims. One Seraphim resembles a young Hancock. In the Kamabakka Kingdom, the Revolutionary Army learns Sabo is alive after being wrongly accused of Cobra's assassination and Vivi's kidnapping.

On the Thousand Sunny, Straw Hats mourn Cobra's death. Zoro opposes immediate action for Vivi, asserting she should fend for herself. Luffy reveals a dream larger than becoming Pirate King, prompting varied reactions from the crew. The episode concludes with Luffy reflecting on the brotherhood oath with Ace and Sabo. All relevant updates will be mentioned in this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates like this.

