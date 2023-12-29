One Piece Episode 1089: Spoilers from the manga; release date, where to watch & more

One Piece anime has officially entered the Egghead Island arc of the story. And right from here, the anime seems to be bombarding us with new information and character introductions. As One Piece Episode 1089 lines up as the first release of 2024, here is everything to know about the new one.

One Piece Episode 1089: Release date and where to watch

The final release date of One Piece Episode 1089 will be January 7, 2024. All the episodes of the anime will be found on the official pages of Crunchyroll. We will be sure to update this section with relevant intel as they come.

Spoilers from the manga: What to expect next?

The plot of One Piece episode 1089 will pick up from Chapter 1060 from the manga. Here, upon discovering Sabo's alleged involvement in King Cobra's assassination and Vivi's disappearance, Luffy vehemently denies Sabo's guilt, prompting a heated exchange within the Straw Hat crew. Robin, supporting Luffy, explains the Revolutionary Army's target is the World Nobles, not regular monarchs.

Meanwhile, news reaches Marine HQ about Sabo's location, leading to concerns from the Five Elders. Sabo contacts the Revolutionary Army, denying the accusations but revealing a shocking sight: someone sitting on the Empty Throne. The Elders erase any trace of Lulusia Kingdom from existence, leaving Sabo's fate uncertain.

Days later, the crew encounters a turbulent winter island and rescues Jewelry Bonney from a pursuing underwater monster. As tensions rise, a colossal metal shark disrupts the scene, causing chaos. Bonney discloses her mission for revenge against Dr. Vegapunk for transforming her father, Kuma.

Jinbe rescues Luffy, Chopper, and Bonney, while the crew faces a formidable robot piloted by Dr. Vegapunk herself. Bonney seeks Vegapunk for personal reasons, and the crew stumbles upon a holographic theme park, setting the stage for unexpected encounters and potential clashes with the World Government.

One Piece Episode 1089: Previous episode recap

The title of One Piece Episode 1088 was 'Luffy's Dream.' Here, we see that assisted by Rayleigh and Shakuyaku, Hancock and the Kuja Pirates successfully repel the joint invasion of Amazon Lily by the Marines and the Blackbeard Pirates. In an attempt to negotiate peace, Hancock offers to reverse the petrification inflicted on Blackbeard's crew. Blackbeard, suspicious of her Yami Yami no Mi powers, rejects the offer.

Rayleigh intervenes with Haoshoku Haki, compelling both factions to withdraw, though Koby is abducted by Blackbeard. In the aftermath, the Kuja Pirates fear the unscathed Marine Seraphims and notice a familiar face resembling a young Hancock among them. Simultaneously, the Revolutionary Army receives word of Sabo's safety after being falsely accused of King Cobra's assassination and Vivi's abduction.

The Straw Hat Pirates mourn Cobra's death, expressing concern for Vivi. However, Zoro advises patience, believing it's premature to act. On the Thousand Sunny, Luffy, reflecting on his bond with Ace and Sabo, unveils an even grander dream to his crew, sparking varied reactions from incredulity to awe and support. All the relevant updates will be mentioned in this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates like this.

