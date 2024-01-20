One Piece Episode 1091: Release Date, Where to Watch, Expected Plot & More

One Piece Episode 1091 is set to release on January 21, 2024, at 9:30 AM JST. Fans are eagerly awaiting news on the episode's primary focus, but there is no spoiler information available at this time. The episode is set to focus on the Egghead arc events. Nevertheless, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated episode and are expecting a momentous and enthralling introduction to the new arc.

One Piece Episode 1091 release date and where to watch

One Piece Episode 1091 will begin airing on local Japanese networks on January 21, 2024, at 9:30 AM JST. While some international fans may see a Saturday night local release window, most will see the episode available on Sunday morning. The release time for an episode varies by region and timezone. International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll after it airs in Japan.

One Piece Episode 1091 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time - 4:30 PM, Saturday, January 20, 2024

Eastern Standard Time - 7:30 PM, Saturday, January 20, 2024

Greenwich Mean Time - 12:30 AM, Sunday, January 21, 2024

Central European Time - 1:30 AM, Sunday, January 21, 2024

Indian Standard Time - 6 AM, Sunday, January 21, 2024

Philippine Standard Time - 8:30 AM, Sunday, January 21, 2024

Japanese Standard Time - 9:30 AM, Sunday, January 21, 2024

Australia Central Standard Time -11 AM, Sunday, January 21, 2024

While Funimation is still streaming the series’ new episodes for their subscribers weekly, their delay time is much longer than Crunchyroll’s. Resultantly, Crunchyroll is the overall better option for viewing the upcoming episode.

Previous episode's recap and what to expect from Episode 1091

In One Piece Episode 1090, the Straw Hats escape a robotic shark, but Luffy, Chopper, and Jewelry Bonney fall into the sea, unable to swim as Devil Fruit users. Jinbe rescues them, but the shark attacks him forcing him to retreat underwater as the perspective shifts to Marine Base G-14. At G-14, Tashigi was shown caring for the children from Punk Hazard, with some even showing signs of recovery from the gigantification experiments.

Vice Admiral Doll was introduced and he approached Tashigi to intervene about Helmeppo, but she declined as Helmeppo and fellow SWORD member Hibari were seen pleading with Prince Grus to go with them to Pirate Island to rescue Koby. However, he refused.

The group decided to wait, and their perspective shifted back to Luffy's group. Bonney was annoyed that Luffy didn't recognize her, but was surprised to learn he was a Yonko due to his appearance contrasting with his poster. She also confirmed that her crew was missing as they began to explore Egghead Island. The episode ended with a woman claiming to be Dr. Vegapunk saving the rest of the crew and their ship.

Given the introduction of Dr. Vegapunk in the final moments of the previous episode, One Piece Episode 1091 will likely pick up from this very scene. The Straw Hats’ reactions to this news will likely be shown, with the primary confusion being over the belief that Dr. Vegapunk is a man. This will likely segue into some sort of explanation from the woman claiming to be the famed scientist. The upcoming episode would also likely focus on Luffy’s group exploring Egghead Island, showing various inventions which Dr. Vegapunk came up with on the island.

