One Piece Episode 1092: Release Date, Where to Read, What To Expect And More

The One Piece community is abuzz with anticipation as Episode 1092’s release rolls around the corner, set to unveil the mysteries of the Egghead arc. The episode will hopefully bring fans closer to the enigmatic Dr. Vegapunk and the futuristic Egghead Island as the Straw Hats venture into uncharted territory. Here’s everything you need to know about the episode’s schedule, where you can watch it, and more.

Release Date And Where To Watch

One Piece Episode 1092 is slated for release on Sunday, January 28, 2024, at 9:30 AM JST. Internationally, this translates to a Saturday night release in some regions, while most other countries will have access to the episode on Sunday morning.

The episode will be broadcast on Japanese TV after which it will be available on Crunchyroll. Funimation also streams the series, but Crunchyroll is recommended for a quicker release. As the Straw Hats reach Egghead Island, the episode promises to deliver an absorbing primer to this new arc in the One Piece saga.

What to expect next?

Episode 1092, titled Bonney’s Lamentation! Darkness Lurking on Future Island, is expected to continue introducing more Vegapunks like Lilith, adding complexity to the Vegapunk lore and further obscuring the scientist’s true identity to the Straw Hats.

Advertisement

The Straw Hats' interaction with Lilith on The Thousand Sunny is also anticipated, setting the stage for the potential revelation of "Vegapunk Stella," the main body according to Lilith's account. We should also see Jewelry Bonney’s true agenda and her relation to Bartholomew Kuma after having worked alone for so long. As fans gear up for the release, the episode is expected to deliver not only suspense but also significant lore reveals.

One Piece Episode 1091: Previous Chapter Recap

In One Piece Episode 1091 the Straw Hats found themselves on the Thousand Sunny expressing surprise at the revelation that Lilith, who they thought was Stella, is a woman. Lilith’s existence hinted at the existence of multiple Vegapunks. Meanwhile, Luffy, Chopper, Jinbe, and Bonney explored Egghead Island's underground passages, uncovering the transformation of Bonney's father into a cyborg by the elusive Dr. Vegapunk.

Advertisement

As Luffy and his companions explore the island's futuristic wonders, the episode concludes with the introduction of another Dr. Vegapunk named Atlas, who is equipped with Light-Pressure Gloves. As the Egghead arc progresses, fans can expect thrilling revelations and developments in the saga of the renowned scientist. Stay tuned for more on Episode 1092 and immerse yourself in the engrossing world of One Piece, here on Pinkvilla