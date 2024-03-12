One Piece Episode 1097: Release Date, Streaming Details, What To Expect And More

One Piece Episode 1097 is scheduled for release soon after last week's break, and fans can anticipate this episode to delve into the past of Luffy's father, Dragon. Following up on the recent lore revelations in the series, Shaka will likely reveal the truth about Ohara in the upcoming episode as well, so don't miss it. Find the release date and more here.

One Piece Episode 1097: Release date and streaming details

One Piece Episode 1097, delving into Dragon's past, will be released on Saturday, March 16. This episode follows the groundbreaking lore revealed about Dr. Vegapunk in Episode 1096. The episode is scheduled to premiere at 6:00 PM PST, 9:00 PM EST, and 2:00 AM GMT, though the exact release times may vary according to the time zones.

Fans can catch One Piece Episode 1097 on Crunchyroll and Netflix, available on their respective platforms, including apps, websites, and third-party services like Amazon Prime or Crunchyroll.

What to expect in One Piece Episode 1097

One Piece Episode 1097 will likely delve into Ohara and Dragon's past, offering viewers a long-awaited exploration of Luffy's enigmatic father. While the episode is expected to primarily focus on the exposition of Ohara, it's anticipated to be well-received given the significant revelations that have unfolded in the arc thus far.

Advertisement

Fans can look forward to an exciting glimpse into Dragon's backstory, heightening anticipation for what promises to be a captivating episode. With the spotlight finally turning to Luffy's father, One Piece Episode 1097 is poised to deliver a compelling narrative and deepen the intrigue surrounding the iconic character.

ALSO READ: One Piece Episode 1097 Manga Spoilers: Dr. Vegapunk And The Nomi-Nomi No Mi

One Piece Episode 1096 recap

One Piece Episode 1096 was titled A Forbidden Piece of History! A Theory Concerning a Kingdom. In the episode, Shaka initiates a captivating discussion with Sanji's group, unveiling his theory about the advanced ancient kingdom's connection to the Void Century. Citing archaeological discoveries near Egghead Island, Shaka proposes that this kingdom's pivotal role during the enigmatic Void Century led to its downfall at the hands of the twenty kingdoms forming the World Government. The World Government subsequently banned the study of the Void Century, erasing historical records.

ALSO READ: One Piece Chapter 1110: Gorosei vs Gear 5; Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

One Piece Episode 1096: SPOILERS From Manga; Release Date, Streaming Details And More

Shaka links these events to the tragic Ohara Incident, suggesting that the Buster Call on Ohara was a response to scholars' inquiries into the Void Century's secrets. Robin is moved by the scholars' bravery in preserving knowledge, shedding tears at their sacrifice. Shaka shares his encounter with discarded books in an Ohara lake, highlighting scholars' efforts.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Luffy and Chopper encounter a mysterious robot in the Fabiriophase junkyard, discovering the original Dr. Vegapunk stuck inside. Luffy gains the ability to hover using DOM boots, furthering their exploration of Egghead Island's mysteries.

Keep up with Pinkvilla for more updates like this.