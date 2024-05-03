One Piece Episode 1103: Bonney Learns The Harsh Truth; Spoilers From The Manga

One Piece fans eagerly await the upcoming One Piece Episode 1103 after the dramatic appearance of Bartholomew Kuma, especially since this seems to have a connection to Jewelry Bonney's relentless pursuit of Vegapunk. Fans can finally witness Bonney confront Vegapunk and demand answers about Kuma's change.

As Vegapunk reveals fragments of the past, a deeper mystery surrounding Kuma's sacrifice will begin to unravel. Here's a sneak peek into One Piece Episode 1103, packed with all the spoilers we could find from the manga.

One Piece Episode 1103 SPOILERS

Given that the previous episode covered Chapters 1070 to 1071, One Piece Episode 1103 will likely cover parts of the next two chapters. Titled Turn Back My Father! Bonney's Futile Wish!, One Piece Episode 1103 will pick up with CP0’s attack on the Thousand Sunny. As Kaku attempts to destroy the Thousand Sunny with his powerful Rankyaku: Amane Dachi, Zoro will be awakened from his nap and swiftly intervene, blocking Kaku's attack and then engaging him in a fierce battle.

Meanwhile, the Satellites will scramble to reactivate the Frontier Dome's defenses, realizing that CP0 has breached their security measures. With their escape route jeopardized, the crew will have to quickly devise a plan to fend off their pursuers and secure their passage off the island. As Luffy, Chopper, and Jinbe reunite with the rest of the crew, they will realize that Bonney is missing. She will be later found in a relentless pursuit of Vegapunk, trying to confront the scientist in hopes of getting answers regarding her father, Bartholomew Kuma.

In a parallel storyline, elsewhere in the New World, the Kid Pirates navigate towards Elbaf, while at the G-14 base, Garp takes charge of a mission to rescue Koby from the clutches of the Blackbeard Pirates. Meanwhile, back at the Labophase, the confrontation between Jewelry Bonney and Dr. Vegapunk reaches a critical juncture as Bonney orchestrates a cunning trap to ensnare Vegapunk.

Using her Devil Fruit powers, Bonney tricks Vegapunk into lowering his guard before launching a surprise attack, causing him to regress into a baby. In a desperate attempt to force Vegapunk to reveal the truth about Bartholomew Kuma's transformation, Bonney discovers a mysterious door marked with a bear paw print, hinting at Kuma's connection to the giant bubble contained within. Vegapunk first tries to stop her before reluctantly divulging the truth behind Kuma's sacrifice. One Piece Episode 1103 will then show a flashback that will reveal Vegapunk’s ambitious experiment to explore the nature of the soul and memories, something that eventually lead to his collaboration with Kuma.

Meanwhile, Rob Lucci and the Seraphim will make their way into the Labophase without Kaku, and the Straw Hats have the odds stacked against them. The crew will have to strategize to regain control of the situation. Shaka will enlighten the pirates about the Seraphim's limited autonomy and potential for independent decision-making, which will allow hope to be reignited among the Straw Hats. Determined to turn the tide in their favor, Edison and Lilith set out to reclaim control, while Sanji and Franky mobilize to provide support. One Piece Episode 1103 will likely conclude back on the Thousand Sunny, where Zoro and Brooke will see Kaku use his Devil Fruit’s Awakened state.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.

