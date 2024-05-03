One Piece Episode 1103: Thousand Sunny In Jeopardy; Release Date, Streaming Details, Expected Plot And More

Things are not looking great for the Straw Hats with Bartholomew Kuma having made a crash landing onto the Red Port and CP0 now invading the Frontier Dome. With the Thousand Sunny in peril, will Luffy and his crew be able to successfully escape the island with Dr. Vegapunk? One Piece Episode 1103 is just around the corner with answers, so keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more.

One Piece Episode 1103: release date and streaming details

One Piece Episode 1103 is set to release on Sunday, May 12, 2024, at 9:30 am JST. Most viewers around the world can tune in to watch One Piece Episode 1103 on Saturday, May 11, at approximately 7:00 pm PST / 10:00 pm EST / and 3:00 am GMT, assuming there are no delays in the release schedule.

As with previous episodes, fans can watch One Piece Episode 1103 on both Crunchyroll and Netflix. The episode will be available for streaming through their respective apps, websites, or third-party platforms like Amazon Prime for Crunchyroll subscribers.

Expected plot of One Piece Episode 1103

One Piece Episode 1103 will be titled Turn Back My Father! Bonney's Futile Wish! and will likely see the Straw Hat Pirates grappling with the repercussions of the Frontier Dome's sudden collapse. With the barrier's unexpected deactivation bringing the Thousand Sunny under attack, the crew will likely scramble to protect it.

Meanwhile, Bonney's relentless pursuit of Vegapunk is expected to heighten as she seeks answers regarding her father, Bartholomew Kuma, and the possibility of reversing his tragic fate. Given One Piece Episode 1103’s title, she will likely close in on Vegapunk and have an emotionally charged confrontation with the scientist, asking about her father. However, whether Vegapunk holds the key to fulfilling her wishes or if Bonney's quest will ultimately end in disappointment remains to be seen.

One Piece Episode 1102 recap

Titled Sinister Schemes! The Operation to Escape Egghead, One Piece Episode 1102 unfolds with the Straw Hat Pirates finding refuge in the safety of the Labophase under Vegapunk's guidance. As they settle in, Vegapunk takes the opportunity to explain his contributions to the World Government's scientific endeavors. With his robots diligently working to revive and repair Atlas, the atmosphere in the lab is tense as Bonney, still nursing a grudge against Vegapunk for the bug attack, charges toward him with murderous intent. Luffy and Jinbe attempt to shield Vegapunk from harm, though Bonney's rage propels her forward nonetheless.

In the Fabiriophase, the CP0 agents regroup, now with the Seraphim under their command due to Sentomaru’s fall. Faced with the obstacle of the impenetrable Frontier Dome blocking their access to the Labophase, Lucci takes matters into his own hands, determined to force Vegapunk's hand. Ordering his men to eliminate any means of escape for their targets, Lucci's ruthlessness knows no bounds as he seeks to fulfill his mission at any cost. Meanwhile, Vegapunk's loyal satellites grapple with the dilemma of their next course of action. While Lilith wishes for a direct confrontation with the enemy forces, Shaka states that they must prioritize Stella's safety above all else, even if it means sacrificing themselves in the process.

However, the Frontier Dome suddenly deactivates, catching everyone off guard in One Piece Episode 1102. Pythagoras investigates the mysterious turn of events, only to find the control room empty and no trace of foul play. Lucci suspects the Frontier Dome’s deactivation to be a potential trap orchestrated by Vegapunk, though Kaku takes the risk and leads the CP0 agents into the Labophase. Their uneventful arrival confirms that it was not a ploy, but their presence spells trouble as they set their sights on the Thousand Sunny, under orders to destroy it. Meanwhile, on the horizon, Kizaru's Marine fleet advances towards Egghead.

Simultaneously, a rogue Kuma makes a dramatic entrance, crashing into the Red Line before plummeting into the Red Port below. One Piece Episode 1102 closes as the citizens scramble to evacuate, while the Marines swiftly mobilize to confront the unexpected threat.

Keep up with Pinkvilla for the thrilling adventures of Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates as they journey through the high seas in One Piece.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.