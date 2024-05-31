One Piece Episode 1107: Release Date, Streaming Details, Expected Plot And More

The Straw Hats panic as Vegapunk remains missing, and the last episode saw Morgans deciding to report Luffy as the perpetrator. As the chaos on the island peaks, don’t miss the upcoming episode and get One Piece Episode 1107’s release date, expected plot, and more here.

One Piece Episode 1107: release date and streaming details

One Piece Episode 1107 is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, June 2, 2024, at 9:30 am JST. Viewers in various time zones can tune in on Saturday, June 1, 2024, starting at 12:30 am GMT / 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET. Please note that release times may vary depending on your location.

Fans who wish to watch One Piece Episode 1107 can catch it on Crunchyroll, following the thrilling exploits of Luffy and his crew. Additionally, the most recent episodes of the anime are temporarily accessible on Netflix.

Expected plot of One Piece Episode 1107

In One Piece Episode 1107, titled A Shudder! The Evil Hand Creeping Up on the Laboratory, the focus will remain on Egghead Island, centering on the search and rescue efforts for the missing Dr. Vegapunk.

Vivi’s reappearance will likely not be addressed, as the episode is expected to look into the mysteries surrounding Egghead Island. Fans will likely see more of Bonney's exploration of her father Kuma's past, providing insights into his youth and origins through her experiences.

One Piece Episode 1107 may also reveal the motives behind Vivi's reappearance and could bring dramatic developments as the Straw Hats and Satellites intensify their efforts to locate Vegapunk. The tension will rise as the evil hand mentioned in the title suggests a new threat emerging within the laboratory.

One Piece Episode 1106 recap

One Piece Episode 1106, titled Trouble Occurs! Seek Dr. Vegapunk!, sees several Mark III Pacifista units combating CP0 soldiers. These advanced models feature a powerful Bubble Shield, claimed by Dr. Vegapunk to be the world's strongest shield. The CP0 agents are forced to surrender and are captured. Sentomaru is revealed to be in charge of these Pacifistas, deploying more to assist the Straw Hats.

Jewelry Bonney interacts with her father's Paw-Paw Fruit bubble, which transports her into a memory of a young Kuma, beaten and crying. Meanwhile, in the Labophase, Zoro, Brook, and Stussy join the other Straw Hats. Dr. Vegapunk is missing, but it’s confirmed he must still be in the Labophase, as leaving is impossible. The Straw Hats and Vegapunk’s Satellites split up to search for him.

One Piece Episode 1106 then shifts to Big News Morgans, who has learned of the World Government's plan to assassinate Dr. Vegapunk. He remarks on the situation's resemblance to the Oharan Genocide but decides to falsely portray Luffy as a criminal kidnapping Vegapunk. Vivi Nefertari, present with Morgans, vehemently protests, saying Luffy would not do such a thing.

Wapol, also there, appears nervous, hinting at undisclosed concerns. One Piece Episode 1106 concludes with Morgans explaining that news is meant for entertainment, regardless of its truth, saying his disregard for factual reporting was in favor of sensationalism.

