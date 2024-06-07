One Piece Episode 1108: Release Date, Streaming Details, Plot Spoilers And More

One Piece Episode 1108 is just around the corner, with more of the Straw Hats’ adventures on Egghead Islang. Dr. Vegapunk remains missing as the Seraphim seemingly turns off the rest of the Vegapunks, even turning York into Stone in the last episode. As fans can only wonder how the Straw Hats will deal with this threat, here’s a glimpse into what happens next in the episode, as well as the release date, streaming details, and more.

One Piece Episode 1108: Release date and streaming details

One Piece Episode 1108 is set to debut on Sunday, June 9, 2024, at 9:30 am JST. For viewers in different time zones, it will be available starting Saturday, June 1, 2024, at 12:30 am GMT / 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET. Keep in mind that release times may vary depending on your location.

Fans can watch One Piece Episode 1108 on Crunchyroll, following the exciting adventures of Luffy and his crew as they try to escape Egghead. The most recent episodes of the anime are temporarily accessible on Netflix as well.

Plot spoilers for One Piece Episode 1108

One Piece Episode 1108 will be titled Incomprehensible! The Seraphim's Rebellion! The episode will likely see Lilith struggle to stop S-Snake. S-Snake will ignore her and attack, causing the group to fall from a destroyed bridge but land safely. Unable to reach Shaka, Lilith tells Franky they can't defeat a Seraphim.

Meanwhile, Luffy and Shaka join Zoro in Tower A, facing S-Bear and S-Hawk. Despite Shaka's commands, the Seraphim attack forces them to evade while saving the unconscious Lucci and Kaku.

Shaka fears Vegapunk is controlling the Seraphim and suspects a deliberate trap. Lucci and Kaku will wake up in One Piece Episode 1108 before they propose a truce to Luffy and Zoro, who will only react with disgust.

One Piece Episode 1107 recap

One Piece Episode 1107, titled A Shudder! The Evil Hand Creeping Up on the Laboratory, sees Bonney’s exploration of her father Kuma’s past. In Room Nikyu, Bonney watches Kuma’s memories and witnesses his traumatic childhood. She sees a young Kuma crying and being forced by others to return under threat of death.

Ignoring his refusal and desperate pleas for rescue, Kuma is beaten by the shadowy figures, leaving Bonney in tears. The emotional turmoil ejects her from the memory bubble, but she decides to endure the pain to fully understand her father’s past. Meanwhile, when a sudden explosion rocks the lab, Pythagoras continues searching for Dr. Vegapunk, the Stella.

Shaka struggles to contact Pythagoras after the explosion. He sends a Cameko drone to investigate, but it is swiftly disabled by S-Snake, cutting off their surveillance. Luffy realizes that all communications have been severed in One Piece Episode 1107, indicating another presence within the Labophase causing chaos.

The Straw Hats and Satellites scatter across the Labophase in search of Dr. Vegapunk. In Tower A, Nami and Brook, accompanied by Edison, are sidetracked by manmade diamonds, which impress Nami despite Edison’s urgings to stay focused. In Tower B, Sanji and Jinbe explore the weapons manufacturing floor with Stussy, who flirts with Sanji while reminding him of their mission.

Tower C sees Usopp, Franky, Lilith, and York discovering Pythagoras’ damaged body. Thankfully, Pythagoras is unharmed, having detached his head before the attack. As the group assesses the situation, York approaches S-Snake, ordering her to wait outside per Edison’s instructions. However, S-Snake defies the command, and One Piece Episode 1107 concludes as she petrifies York with her powers instead.

