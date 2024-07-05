One Piece Episode 1111: Traitor Vegapunk Revealed; Spoilers From The Manga

Shaka has officially been killed, and Vegapunk now faces the daunting task of getting away from the scene. As he confronts the perpetrator – seemingly a rogue Vegapunk Satellite – fans can only wonder how he will survive the ordeal. One Piece Episode 1111 is sure to provide answers. For fans unable to wait, here’s everything we know about what happens next, gleaned from the manga.

One Piece Episode 1111 will be titled The Second Ohara! The Mastermind's Ambition! The episode will likely cover Chapters 1078 to 1079 and begin with a tense update from Stussy to Sentomaru. She will inform him that Admiral Kizaru is on his way to Egghead Island.

She makes the gravity of the situation clear, hinting that it could surpass the devastation of Ohara due to Vegapunk’s continued research on the Void Century and the island's incredible defenses. After ending the call, Sentomaru orders the islanders to evacuate immediately, recognizing the imminent danger posed by the approaching Marines.

In Building C, Franky, who is only partially petrified, demands that S-Snake reverse the petrification on him, Lilith, and Usopp. However, S-Snake ignores him and crushes Pythagoras, causing a massive explosion. Despite his attempts to reason with her, Franky finds himself unable to change her mind in One Piece Episode 1111.

Meanwhile, on the second floor of Building A, Chopper, Robin, and Atlas search for Vegapunk. Robin speculates that the Seraphim are rampaging, immobilizing their comrades. Atlas leads them, believing she might know Vegapunk's location. On the third floor, Nami assists the injured Edison while Brook searches for Vegapunk.

Sanji continues his fierce battle with S-Shark. On the fourth floor, Zoro and Luffy struggle to keep up with the relentless S-Bear and S-Hawk. Zoro realizes the Seraphim's flames remain ignited in One Piece Episode 1111, preventing their defense from weakening. When S-Hawk leaves to target the weaker crew members, Zoro pursues him with Kaku, whom Luffy calls Usopp.

Luffy continues fighting S-Bear, but Lucci warns him that brute force alone won't defeat their foe. As Bonney continues to look into her father's memories, she is overwhelmed with grief, collapsing in tears. We will then see a flashback of three months prior when an unknown informant contacted the Five Elders, claiming Vegapunk was investigating the Void Century.

Even though multiple investigative teams disappeared, the World Government eventually decided Vegapunk had betrayed them, leading to CP0's mission to eliminate him. This leads to one of the Elders being dispatched and the mobilization of Marine reinforcements, signaling a looming war in One Piece Episode 1111.

The Straw Hat Pirates’ unexpected presence further complicates the situation, causing unease within the government. In the hidden lab, the traitor who shot Shaka is revealed to be York. She declares her ambition to become a World Noble, despite Vegapunk’s protests about the abhorrent nature of the Celestial Dragons.

York dismisses his concerns, expressing her desire to simplify things by eliminating all other Vegapunks, leaving only herself. In a flashback, York is shown learning that the World Government also plans to kill her in One Piece Episode 1111. She devises a counter-plan, instructing the Seraphim to eliminate everyone in the lab except for herself, Stella, and their hostages.

She orders S-Snake to petrify her as a ruse and later undo it when unnoticed. York then specifies which parts of the lab should be spared from destruction before setting the Seraphim loose. One Piece Episode 1111 will conclude with the ominous arrival of a Blackbeard Pirates' ship off the shore of Egghead Island.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.